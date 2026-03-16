When is a Financial Agreement not binding? (Whittle & Whittle No 2)

Cutting corners on legal process when it comes to asset protection is invariably a false economy.

Based in Sydney, we are a leading law firm with a proud 80 year history of empowering our clients with insights that unleash their potential. Our team have an inherent understanding that your need for advice serves a greater purpose. To meet this, we go beyond the technicalities of the law and provide insights into what this means for you, your company or your industry.

Article Insights

Fiona Hoad’s articles from Bartier Perry are most popular: with Finance and Tax Executives

in Australia

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Insurance and Property industries

Snapshot: why Binding Financial Agreements matter for protecting assets

On 6 March 2025, the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia delivered its judgment in Whittle & Whittle (No 2) [2025] FedCFamC1F 140. This decision serves as a timely reminder for those who have accumulated significant assets of the critical importance of ensuring that any Financial Agreement is properly structured and fully compliant with the requirements of the Family Law Act 1975 (Cth) ("the Act "). At its core, the case illustrates a fundamental principle that individuals with assets they wish to protect should heed: cutting corners on legal process when it comes to asset protection is invariably a false economy.

Case background: a DIY financial agreement and missing legal advice

Ms Whittle and Mr Whittle married in late 2006, separating finally on 25 May 2021 following a prior separation and attempted reconciliation. The parties have two children, aged 17 and 14.

In anticipation of their separation, Ms Whittle, a trained and experienced professional, took it upon herself to draft a Financial Agreement using an online template. Her stated intention was to keep the arrangement simple, focusing primarily on the transfer of the former matrimonial home and avoiding stamp duty on the transfer. Superannuation, business assets, and other property were deliberately excluded from the agreement's scope.

The parties exchanged drafts by email with Mr Whittle contributing amendments, and the agreement was executed on 31 May 2021. Critically, neither party obtained independent legal advice prior to signing. Moreover, the standard certification provisions requiring a solicitor to confirm that independent legal advice had been provided, were deliberately removed from the agreement.

It was this decision that would ultimately expose both parties to protracted and costly litigation.

What makes a Financial Agreement binding (Family Law Act s 90G)?

For individuals considering a Financial Agreement as part of a broader asset protection strategy, understanding the precise legislative requirements is essential.

Section 90G(1) of the Act prescribes that a Financial Agreement is binding only where:

All parties have signed the agreement;

the agreement; Each spouse received independent legal advice prior to signing from their own legal practitioner, covering the effect of the agreement on their rights and the advantages and disadvantages of entering into it at that time;

prior to signing from their own legal practitioner, covering the effect of the agreement on their rights and the advantages and disadvantages of entering into it at that time; Each solicitor provided a signed certificate confirming that such advice was given; and

confirming that such advice was given; and That certificates were exchanged between the parties or their respective legal representatives.

These are not mere procedural formalities. The requirement for independent legal advice is a substantive safeguard, designed to ensure that each party enters the agreement with a full and informed understanding of its consequences. A Financial Agreement that does not satisfy these requirements is not binding and vulnerable to challenge potentially years after execution, and at a time when the financial stakes may be considerably higher.

When is a financial agreement not binding? Common pitfalls (s 90G)

The Act provides a limited exception under s 90G(1A). If the strict requirements have not been met, the court retains a discretion to declare a non-compliant Financial Agreement binding. The court must be satisfied that it would be unjust and inequitable for the agreement not to be enforced. That assessment is made by reference to the circumstances at the time of execution, not at the time of the hearing.

This exception is narrow, unpredictable, and should never be relied upon as a substitute for compliance. As this case demonstrates, invoking it requires litigation with all the attendant cost, delay, and uncertainty that entails.

What the Court decided in Whittle & Whittle (No 2)

McGuire J declared the Financial Agreement binding, exercising the Court's discretion under s 90G(1A).

His Honour's reasoning turned on several key findings:

The parties clearly intended the agreement to be comprehensive and legally binding, as evidenced by both the language of the agreement and their contemporaneous correspondence;

the agreement to be comprehensive and legally binding, as evidenced by both the language of the agreement and their contemporaneous correspondence; Ms Whittle, as the drafter of the agreement, had represented to Mr Whittle that it complied with the law; and

that it complied with the law; and Ms Whittle had received significant benefits under the agreement, including the transfer of the former matrimonial home into her sole name and the provision of a motor vehicle.

In these circumstances, the Court was satisfied that it would be unjust and inequitable to allow Ms Whittle to resile from an agreement she had herself initiated and from which she had already derived substantial benefit.

What this means for protecting property, business and wealth

For those with significant assets whether in property, business interests, investment portfolios, or superannuation, a Financial Agreement represents the only powerful tool available for protecting wealth in the context of a relationship breakdown. However, its effectiveness is entirely contingent on proper drafting and execution.

The Whittle decision underscores several critical considerations:

Compliance is non-negotiable. The legislative requirements under s 90G are precise and unforgiving. An agreement that does not strictly comply is exposed to challenge, regardless of the parties' intentions at the time of execution. Independent legal advice protects both parties. Far from being a bureaucratic hurdle, the requirement for independent legal advice ensures that the agreement is robust and enforceable. It also protects the party who may later seek to rely on it. The discretionary exception is not a strategy. The s 90G(1A) exception exists as a judicial safety valve, not a planning tool. Relying on a court to exercise its discretion in your favour at significant legal expense and with no guaranteed outcome is risky and inconsistent with sound asset protection planning. The cost of non-compliance vastly exceeds the cost of compliance. The legal fees incurred by both parties in litigating the validity of this agreement would have far exceeded the cost of having the agreement properly drafted and independently advised upon from the outset. For individuals with substantial assets, this disparity is even more pronounced.

Key takeaways for couples (and anyone with significant assets)

A well-drafted, fully compliant Financial Agreement is an indispensable instrument in any sophisticated asset protection strategy. Whether entered into prior to marriage, during a relationship, or at the point of separation, it provides certainty, finality, and protection for assets that may have taken a lifetime to accumulate. The lesson from Whittle & Whittle is unambiguous: the perceived saving from bypassing proper legal process is illusory. When your financial legacy is at stake, there is no substitute for a Financial Agreement that is expertly drafted, rigorously compliant, and independently advised upon by experienced family law counsel.

For advice on Financial Agreements and asset protection strategies tailored to your circumstances, contact Fiona Hoad and the Bartier Perry family law team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.