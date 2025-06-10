The rapid increase in regulatory requirements in European banking supervision law has made internal audit (hereinafter ›IA‹), more than ever, a third line of defense.

Audit rights of the internal bank audit in cross-border situations (FN 1

I. Background

The rapid increase in regulatory requirements in European banking supervision law has made internal audit (hereinafter :IA9), more than ever, a third line of defense. (FN 2) In order to ensure a comprehensive control mechanism - also and in particular in banking groups - the auditors must have extensive access to all relevant business activities and processes.

This is all the more true the more complex the structure and activities of a banking group are, especially among subordinate companies abroad.

In the case of cross-border revisions in particular, the IA's inspection rights could diverge due to differing legal situations between the parent company and the subsidiary and, among other things, create problems for monitoring the consolidation.

The present article concretely addresses the rights and obligations of the internal banking group audit (hereafter referred to as »GA«) and focuses on the inspection rights of this organizational unit in the course of its cross-border audit activities.

II. Internal Audit - European legal framework

Despite its high practical relevance, the role of IA in the prudential supervision requirements at European level is mentioned explicitly either not at all (»CRD« (FN 3)) or marginal in the context of institution-specific calculation methods of regulatory standards (»CRR« (FN 4)). (FN 5)

The European legislator thus assumes (at least in specific cases) the existence of an IA, without, however, determining this function in European law. (FN6)

From a systematic point of view, the IA forms part of the »governance arrangements« (art 74 para 1 CRD (FN7)): Among other things, such arrangements must include adequate internal control mechanisms that take into account the nature, scale and complexity of the banking transactions carried out (paragraph 2 par cit).

According to CRD, the internal control mechanisms thus represent an umbrella term for the process-dependent internal control system (ICS) and the process-independent IA. (FN8)

According to art 109 para 2 CRD (»application level«), appropriate internal control mechanisms should also be ensured at (sub-)consolidated level. (FN 9) The obligation to set up a GA thus results directly from art 74 para 1 in conjunction with 109 para 2 CRD.

III. Internal audit - Austrian legal framework

Pursuant to art 42 para 1 of the Austrian Banking Act, credit institutions and financial institutions have an »internal audit unit which reports directly to the directors and which serves the exclusive purpose of ongoing and comprehensive reviews of the legal compliance, appropriateness and suitability of the entire undertaking«.

In the Austrian Banking Act, the Austrian legislature explicitly distinguishes between ICS (art 39) and IA (art 42). (FN10) The separation is also clearly evident from art 39 para 2 last sentence of the Austrian Banking Act, according to which the IA has to check the suitability and enforcement of the ICS at least once a year.

Despite this structural separation, the requirement to establish an IA can be considered as part of the general due diligence obligations under art 39 of the Austrian Banking Act. (FN11)

Within groups of credit institutions, the superordinate institution (IN) is responsible for fulfilling the tasks of the GA pursuant to art 30 para 5 of the Austrian Banking Act (art 42 para 7). (FN12)

In terms of corporate law, art 82 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act and art 22 of the Austrian GmbH-Law require the establishment of an internal control system.

However, explicit requirements on setting up an IA are not found in company law. (FN13)

However, art 92 para 4 no 4 lit b of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act requires the supervision of the internal audit system by the Audit Committee.

IV. Audit areas

The range of duties (audit areas) of the IA are partly prescribed by law (art 39 para 2 last sentence, art 42 para 1 and para 4 of the Austrian Banking Act, art 32 of the Austrian Securities Supervision Act 2018), but more specifically by market practices (FN14) and official expectations (FN15).

The examination of the legal compliance, appropriateness and suitability of the entire company (art 42 para 1 and para 4) and the ICS (art 39 para 2, art 42 para 4 no 5) includes the revision of all operating and business areas and processes of a CI (including anti-money laundering procedures and ICAAP/ILAAP), intrabank regulations and work instructions (FN16) including the auditing of accounting, risk assessment and data-processing systems (see art 32 of the Austrian Securities Supervision Act 2018). (FN17)

For the GA, art 42 para 7 of the Austrian Banking Act does not standardize any explicit audit areas. (FN18) However, a purposeful orientation to the obligations under para 1 par cit seems reasonable to suppose by the law's mandate, according to which the IA of the superordinate institute has to take over the tasks of the GA, in conjunction with the relevant explanatory remarks of the government bill.

Thus, the purpose of the GA is to perform »the ongoing and comprehensive reviews of the legal compliance, appropriateness and suitability« of the entire CI group (art 42 para 1 analogously). (FN19) In accordance with the explanatory remarks of the government bill of the original version of the Austrian Banking Act 1993 (FN ), the GA has in particular »to examine the formal and material regularity of the consolidated accounting, the compliance with the regulatory norms of this Federal Law and the advisability of the organizational structure of the Group«.

The phrase »in particular« clarifies the demonstrative character of this listing and leaves the GA sufficient room for interpretation as regards the materiality of the audit areas in the light of a risk-based auditing approach.

In our view, the obligation of the GA for examination on a (sub-)consolidated level (see art 39 para 2 in conjunction with art 42 para 7 of the Austrian Banking Act, or art 109 para 2 CRD and art 11 para 1 CRR) must be interpreted broadly in the light of effective and comprehensive auditing activities and must not be limited just merely to the abstract scope of consolidation (as a fiction of a whole organism neutralizing intra-group processes), but should also include, if appropriate, in other words taking account of the risk-based approach, audits at the solo level in the participations themselves. Otherwise, for example, the audit of the IA at the subsidiaries by the GA would not be guaranteed and the legal obligation for a comprehensive audit would not be fulfilled. However, the permissibility of such audits ends where the subsidiary's autonomy is disproportionately subverted. (FN21)

V. Audit and inspection rights

Audit and inspection rights are not explicitly anchored in the Austrian Banking Act neither for the IA nor for the GA. However, in return, the relevant legal frameworks of the European banking supervision law serve as a template for the GA's rights. According to art 1 09 para 2 first sentence CRD, the institutions must ensure that »arrangements, processes and mechanisms required by Section II [general principles for internal control mechanisms according to art 74 CRD; note from the authors] are consistent and well-integrated and that any data and information relevant to the purpose of supervision can be produced.« (art 109 para 2 first sentence CRD).

Inversely, art 11 para 1 CRR, with explicit support for the internal control mechanisms to be set up by the institute, also stipulates an obligation for ensuring proper processing and forwarding the data necessary for (pillar I) consolidation. (FN22) Since GA forms part of the internal control mechanisms, it should also be granted access to all necessary data.

The obligation to exchange information applies to all companies in the scope of consolidation (FN23), irrespective of whether they are institutions in accordance with art 4 para 1 no 3 CRR in conjunction with art 2 CRD (see art 109 para 2 second sentence CRD).

Expressly stipulated is the submission requirement of all »data and information relevant to the purpose of supervision« at the expense of the subsidiaries (art 109 para 2 third sentence CRD), according to the wording, irrespective of whether their seat is located in Austria, in the EEA or in a third country (eg Switzerland, Serbia, USA, etc). (FN24)

This includes the establishment of an effective reporting to ensure the required lookthrough at consolidated level. (FN25)

The norm is addressed to all regulated companies included in the scope of consolidation. Similarly, art 11 para 1 second and third sentences CRR also applies to the consolidating institution as well as to the consolidated (regulated) companies; they share responsibility for ensuring the exchange of information. (FN26)

National legislators in the EEA must therefore not provide for any national provisions hindering an obligation to refer under art 109 para 2 third sentence CRD or art 11 para 1 CRR (data ring fencing; (FN27) see also art 124 para 1 CRD). Argumentum a maiore ad minus follows that seemingly conflicting national obligations of confidentiality to which a subsidiary is subject have to be interpreted in conformity with European law so that an exchange of information within the banking group is principally permissible in order to enable effective group management.

Thus, an exchange of information is ensured within the EEA in so far as the exchange concerns»data required for consolidation« (art 11 para 1 CRR) or»data and information relevant to the purpose of supervision« (art 109 para 2 first and third sentences CRD).

The wording of these provisions, in cases of doubt, suggests a very broad interpretation of the data concerned, as the aspects of the relevance is addressed both internally (art 11 CRR, »Prudential Consolidation«) and externally (art 109 CRD; »Review Processes«). Personal data (as a reference) as well as information covered by banking secrecy (art 38 of the Austrian Banking Act) are included in principle. (FN28)

The problem of inapplicability of art 109 para 2 third sentence CRD and art 11 para 1 third sentence CRR at the solo level of subsidiaries in third countries is obvious, whereby the norm applies directly unilateral to the superordinate institute in the EEA. However, if the superordinate institute cannot guarantee the exchange of information, meaning if the GA does not receive all the necessary data from the company in the third country, the institute violates its obligation under art 39 para 2 in conjunction with art 42 para 7 of the Austrian Banking Act at consolidated level (violation of a pillar II provision). (FN29)

Remarkably, this does not apply to pillar I consolidation, if the institution which is required to consolidate has been granted a license in accordance with art 19 para 2 lit a CRR (FN30) and thus, the third-country company is exempt from its scope of consolidation. Essentially, participation in a consolidated company in a third country which cannot provide all the relevant data is inadmissible. The audit and inspection rights of GA are therefore to be fully and comprehensively ensured for participations also in third countries.

VI. Interim summary

To summarize, both European and national legislators assume a consistent congruence between the rights and obligations of GA. Institutions must thus ensure that GA has the necessary audit and inspection rights for each audit area.

Within the CI Group, regulations which prevent the release of the necessary information to GA are inadmissible and would constitute a breach of the general due diligence obligations pursuant to art 39 para 2 and 7 in conjunction with art 42 para 7 of the Austrian Banking Act at the consolidated level. This applies both within the EEA and in participations in third countries.

VII. Group audit and European Data Protection Law

A. General

As shown, the GA should fulfill the following task (FN31) in particular: It is a guarantor of good corporate governance within the group due to its compulsory structure (art 42 para 7 of the Austrian Banking Act), risk manager and preserver of stakeholder interests, in other words of the claims of investors, clients, employees and the public - that is the role that not only the European legislator, supervisory authorities, financial investors, but also the public assigns to GA today.

The expectations of a GA are therefore high. Three out of four stakeholders believe that corporate scandals and economic criminality in recent years have increased the pressure on companies to set up a GA. (FN32)

New legal requirements, stricter liability claims on directors (see, for example, art 65 ff CRD) and increasingly stricter external supervisory bodies have brought the previously outlined task of GA into sharper focus. Originally, GA as a mere monitoring body that randomly audited business transactions for proper accounting treatment, is now seen as a key management tool that identifies weaknesses and risks in the operational and strategic field - especially in European subsidiaries, that analyses problems, that makes suggestions for improvement to eliminate the weak points and that ensures an efficient ICS. Thus, the GA supports the monitoring and control tasks of the management.

B. Research question

Now, GAs in banking groups are increasingly confronted with the problem that European subsidiaries, but also third-party companies, deny the legally intended cooperation between parent companies and subsidiaries, for example at the level of information exchange (FN33). The array of justifications for the refusal of information exchange or cooperation ranges from privacy concerns about the lack of extraterritorial validity of the national banking law or corporate law to the lack of responsibility of GA for the verification of the conduct of the foreign subsidiaries.

Out of the group of »denials«, the data protection law stands out. Is it even permissible within a banking group for the entity to be inspected (a subsidiary) to refuse any information to the inspector (the GA) on the grounds of data protection concerns, if the initially outlined provisions of the European banking supervision law are left aside? »Prima vista«, the legal situation seems to be ambiguous, especially with regard to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (FN34), which has been in force since May 25, 2018.

We are confronted with an obvious conflict of interest - on the one hand is the management of the parent company of the banking group together with the GA, which is obliged to provide comprehensive due diligence and which has to control the entire group, including subordinate subsidiaries (art 38 and art 42 para 7 of the Austrian Banking Act, 84 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act etc) - this requires a comprehensive insight into the events in the group and an ongoing uninterrupted flow of information between the group members.

On the other hand, subordinate CI - also and in particular in other European countries or third countries - are obliged to maintain banking secrecy, (FN35) or more generally: to maintain discretion in the interest of their clients, creditors, etc, as far as no obligation to provide information proceeds the (obligation of) confidentiality. (FN36)

It has previously been shown that Austrian company law does not help in analyzing the relationship between GA and its subsidiaries, on the one hand, and directors, on the other hand, as far as the determination of frameworks and barriers of the two-way exchange of information is concerned. Although provisions of the type of art 247 para 3 of the Austrian Commercial Code (UGB) or art 30 para 8; art 42 of the Austrian Banking Act are characterized by the understanding that there is a principal obligation to provide information of the group-affiliated subsidiaries (including those outside the parent company's state of origin) to the parent institution and therefore also to GA. However, the objection of the lack of (local) validity of the mentioned rules outside the parent company's state of origin is obvious.

Therefore, the national company law cannot solve the mentioned cross-border conflict of interest satisfactorily. From the point of view of data protection law, an approach only results from the relevant European Union's primary and secondary law.

C. Excursus: Problem approximation based on supreme court rulings

While relevant, thematic European judicature (as far as can be ascertained) is lacking, the Constitutional Court (VfGH) has outlined a possible solution in a similar context, based inter alia on art 8 para 1 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union (hereinafter: »Charter«), and makes clear statements about the relationship between a controller's right of access (here: the Committee of Inquiry of the National Council) and those to be controlled (in this case, the duties of presentation of the bodies of the Federation).

In the Selected Judgements of the Constitutional Court (VfSlg) 19.973/2015, the Constitutional Court summarized: It would not be possible to fulfill the inspection duties constitutionally conferred by the Committee of Inquiry without a comprehensive knowledge of all files and documents within the scope of the subject matter of the investigation. (FN37)

In this limited scope of the object of investigation, limited by the duties of the Committee of Inquiry, the submission of the files and documents requested by the Committee of Inquiry would therefore be precluded by neither art 1 DSG nor art 8 ECHR and art 8 of the Charter. The same must apply all the more to the - constitutionally interpreted - basic legal provisions of art 38 para 1 to 4 of the Austrian Banking Act and art 48a of the Federal Fiscal Code (BAO).

Each institution subject to information must therefore present the requested files and documents unblackened (uncovered) to the extent of the subject matter of the investigation, irrespective of other existing obligations of confidentiality. (FN38)

However, the obligation to provide comprehensive information to the body subject to the obligation to provide information would not have the power of the Committee of Inquiry or its members to publish the information obtained from the files or documents submitted, not even in the written report referred to in art 51 of the Rules of Procedure for Parliamentary Investigating Committees (RP-IC). Instead, the Committee of Inquiry regularly has to balance interests of its reporting between private secrecy interests (cf in this regard, art 1 DSG, but also art 8 ECHR and art 8 of the Charter) and public interests, which include, among others, the announcement of the results of the inspection.

