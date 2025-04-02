2024: Doing Business In Argentina

Argentina offers significant business opportunities through initiatives like the Large Investments Incentive Regime (RIGI), which encourages investments in key sectors such as mining, energy, and infrastructure by providing tax and regulatory incentives. The country's focus on boosting non-conventional hydrocarbons production, particularly in the Vaca Muerta region, presents significant opportunities for the energy sector. Additionally, Argentina's highly educated workforce and progressive labor reforms enhance its appeal as a hub for innovation and global partnerships​. Learn more from member firm Bruchou & Funes de Rioja in its chapter.

Our Firm in Brief

Bruchou & Funes de Rioja stands as a leading law firm in Argentina, offering a full range of highly specialized and value-added legal services across all areas of practice required for doing business in Argentina.

With a multidisciplinary approach, our full-fledged platform moves forward to provide our clients with creative and sophisticated legal advice to meet the evolving challenges of business dynamics.

Our vision of enhanced specialization in the different practice areas allows us to deliver expedite services based on knowledge (know-how) and experience (know-who) tailored to our clients' needs. This is made possible through the expertise of our teams bolstered by advanced technological support, knowledge management and stringent quality control. Committed to staying ahead of trends, we uphold a sustainable business approach centered on the highest ethical standards, strategic thinking, and a culture of innovation aligned with our foundational values.

What makes us different

Integrated Approach

Our firm's breadth, encompassing over 25 practice areas enables us to provide tailored solutions for diverse industries and projects. Our experts, each with deep specialization in their field, work collaboratively to address challenges from multiple perspectives, ensuring our clients receive well-rounded and impactful legal guidance.

Expertise & Experience

Our team consists of seasoned professionals and highly trained young talent, excelling in complex legal matters and creative thinking. Consistently top-ranked by Chambers & Partners, The Legal 500, Latin Lawyer, and IFLR 1000, we are dedicated to legal excellence and foster a culture of diverse, collaborative teamwork with equal opportunities for all members.

Ethical and Sustainable Practice

Our firm is steadfast in its adherence to ethical practices and actively supports our clients' goals towards sustainable development and corporate social responsibility. Concurrently, we invest in the professional development of our team and pursue long-term strategies aimed at responsible resource use, reflecting our dedication to sustainability both in counsel and practice.

An Overview of our Firm and Business Opportunities in Argentina

RIGI

The Large Investments Incentive Regime (RIGI), an ambitious initiative to enhance Argentina's economic growth and competitiveness, aims to attract large-scale, long-term investments in sectors like mining, infrastructure, energy, and oil and gas, amongst others. RIGI offers a comprehensive package of tax, customs, foreign exchange, and regulatory incentives, along with a stability regime that protects rights and allows for international dispute resolution. To qualify, projects must meet specific investment thresholds and comply with the regime by August 2026.

Upstream and Midstream New Developments in Vaca Muerta

Argentina is aiming to significantly boost its non-conventional hydrocarbons production. This effort includes new infrastructure projects such as pipelines for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, along with new processing, port facilities, and a large-scale LNG project.

Mining Strengths and Emerging Opportunities in Argentina

Significant geological and exploration potential, supported by a robust legal title regime. Major copper and lithium projects are in the pipeline, with growing trends in M&As, development investment, and project finance. Renewed promotional investment regime through RIGI which fully supersedes the Mining Investment Law regime and flaws.

Power Generation and Transmission Infrastructure

Argentina to continue expanding its power generation matrix -both conventional and renewable-, mainly through private investment with private off-takers. Transmission infrastructure expansion -both nation-wide and locally- is essential.

Human Capital

Argentina is leveraging its highly educated and innovative workforce, supported by a robust educational system and a culture of creativity, through deep labor reforms that will further enhance its position as a hub for innovation and talent in Latin America, attracting global investments and partnerships.

Energy Transition and Development of a Carbon Market

Argentina has seen notable progress in carbon reduction projects, attracting interest from both local and international developers and brokers. The focus has been primarily on REDD (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation), ARR (Afforestation, Reforestation, and Revegetation), and Agricultural Land Management (ALM) projects, among others.

Financing

Several projects to be developed under the RIGI will request financing (including project financing and project bonds solutions). In addition, multilaterals will play a key role in the new political and macro-economic cycle. Argentina faces a significant need for infrastructure development across key sectors, including toll roads, energy transmission, and social projects. The country's ability to secure financing for these projects will depend on shifts in the legal landscape, particularly foreign exchange controls, and the government's management of bond maturities. Financing could be pursued directly or through partnerships like private initiatives.

Originally published Oct 21, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.