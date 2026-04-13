A Leading Hub For International Arbitration (International Arbitration Laws And Regulations 2026)

Singapore remains one of the world's leading arbitration seats, supported by a modern legal framework, strong institutions and a judiciary that consistently adopts a pro-arbitration approach.

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Singapore remains one of the world’s leading arbitration seats, supported by a modern legal framework, strong institutions and a judiciary that consistently adopts a pro-arbitration approach. As a signatory to the New York Convention, it offers a reliable regime for enforcing arbitral awards.

In Global Legal Insights’ International Arbitration Laws and Regulations 2026, Chenthil Kumarasingam, Mohammed Reza, Jonathan Tan and Maria Santhosh examine the key developments shaping Singapore’s arbitration landscape.

A robust legal framework

Arbitration in Singapore is governed by:

International Arbitration Act 1994 (IAA): for international arbitrations, incorporating the UNCITRAL Model Law

Arbitration Act 2001 (AA): for domestic arbitrations, with limited scope for court intervention

The courts take a supervisory but non-intrusive role, applying the principle of minimal curial intervention and showing strong deference to arbitral outcomes.

Party autonomy and flexibility

Singapore courts adopt a pragmatic and pro-arbitration approach to arbitration agreements, recognising a wide range of arrangements, including:

electronic and informal agreements

references to external documents

optional or hybrid arbitration clauses

At the same time, recent cases have clarified limits in areas such as non-parties and consortium disputes.

Confidentiality remains a key feature, although it may be lost where information enters the public domain or where there is a compelling public interest.

Procedural and institutional versatility

Parties benefit from flexibility in both structure and process:

Institutional arbitration (e.g. SIAC)

Ad hoc arbitration

Statutory arbitration in specific sectors

Procedurally, parties may adopt:

“pleadings” style (common law)

“memorial” style (civil law)

hybrid approaches

Singapore is also home to the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC), which complements arbitration with flexible, transnational dispute resolution options.

Funding and interim measures

Singapore has an established framework for third-party funding, now covering international and domestic arbitration as well as certain SICC proceedings. Under the SIAC Rules 2025, parties may be required to disclose funding arrangements.

Tribunals and courts may grant a wide range of interim relief, including:

security for costs

asset and evidence preservation

interim injunctions

Emergency arbitrator awards are also enforceable in Singapore.

Finality, confidentiality and enforcement

Arbitral awards are final and binding, with challenges limited to narrow statutory grounds such as breach of natural justice or excess of jurisdiction. The courts have consistently emphasised that setting-aside applications are not an opportunity to revisit the merits.

Confidentiality remains a key feature, although it may be lost where information enters the public domain or where there is a compelling public interest.

Singapore continues to be a reliable jurisdiction for enforcement under the New York Convention, although enforcement may still need to be pursued across multiple jurisdictions where assets are located.

A growing role in investment arbitration

Singapore’s position in investment arbitration continues to expand. As of December 2025, it is party to:

47 bilateral investment treaties

21 free trade agreements with investment chapters

Recent decisions, including DNZ v DOA, reinforce Singapore’s commitment to treaty obligations and arbitral finality.

How we can support you

As disputes grow more complex and cross-border in nature, Singapore remains a stable and trusted forum for arbitration.

Our international arbitration team supports clients across every stage of a dispute, from drafting agreements to enforcement, helping to protect their interests and achieve effective outcomes.

To read the complete Singapore chapter, click here.

To access the full global guide, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.