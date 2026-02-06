New Rules On Dispute Resolution For E-Commerce

The European consumer protection landscape is undergoing significant change. Following the discontinuation of the European Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Platform and the updated...

Logan & Partners is a Swiss law firm focusing on Technology law and delivering legal services like your in-house counsel. We are experts in Commercial Contracts, Technology Transactions, Intellectual Property, Data Protection, Corporate Law and Legal Training. We are dedicated to understanding your industry and your business needs and to deliver clear and actionable legal services.

Article Insights

Isadora Werneck’s articles from Logan & Partners are most popular: with Inhouse Counsel

with readers working within the Consumer Industries and Media & Information industries

The European consumer protection landscape is undergoing significant change. Following the discontinuation of the European Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Platform and the updated Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Directive (Directive 2025/2647), online businesses serving EU consumers face new legal obligations and opportunities to manage disputes.

End of the ODR Platform

The ODR Platform was officially discontinued on 20 July 2025, after a review found its cost-effectiveness and performance below expectations. Businesses are no longer required to display a link to the platform on their websites or in their terms and conditions.

However, online retailers must continue to inform consumers clearly about available ADR options, tailored by country and sector.

Key changes under the updated ADR Directive

At the same time, the EU has comprehensively revised its consumer ADR framework through the adoption of Directive (EU) 2025/2647, which modernises the existing regime by amending Directive 2013/11/EU and updating the rules to reflect current market realities. The revised Directive entered into force on 19 January 2026, and Member States must adopt and publish implementing measures by mid-2028.

See below a summary of the key changes introduced by the revised ADR Directive:

Broader scope

The updated Directive extends the scope of Directive 2013/11/EU to:

Traders from third countries who direct their activities toward one or more EU Member States;

Disputes arising during the pre-contractual phase, including e.g. misleading advertising and failures to provide mandatory information; and

Contracts for the supply of digital content or digital services between consumers and traders, including when the consumer provides or undertakes to provide personal data instead of making a payment.

In assessing whether a trader's activities are directed a particular Member State, key factors include the use of a specific language or currency, the possibility for consumers to place orders, or the availability of an application in a national app store.

Mandatory Trader Response

Traders established in the EU are required to respond within 20 working days when contacted by an ADR entity, indicating whether they will participate in the procedure. This does not apply where participation is mandatory under law, required to fulfil a contractual commitment or where the ADR entity is entitled to reach a decision even in the absence of the trader's participation.

For complex disputes, the response may be extended to a maximum of 30 working days, provided that the consumer is informed of the extension.

Failure to respond may be considered non-cooperation and lead to sanctions.

Information and transparency

Traders are also required to provide clear and easily accessible information about available ADR mechanisms. This is to ensure consumers are informed of their dispute resolution options at an early stage and can readily identify the appropriate ADR body.

Automated Decision-Making

ADR entities using automated processes must inform consumers in advance and allow review by a competent human.

Case Bundling for Mass Disputes

ADR entities can bundle multiple consumer complaints arising from the same illegal practices. This improves efficiency and aligns ADR with collective redress mechanisms.

Strengthened Institutional Cooperation

ADR entities must collaborate more closely with national consumer protection authorities, including the exchange of information on unfair commercial practices and cross-border disputes. Contact points will provide support to both consumers and traders.

Digital Tools for Consumers

By April 2026, the Commission will develop an interactive tool providing information on redress, ADR use in cross-border disputes, and links to consumer rights resources.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.