International Arbitration In Rwanda: A Legal Landscape In Transformation

Liedekerke is proud to highlight the latest article by Aimery de Schoutheete, Arnaud Stassen and Penina Ngabire, published on the Global Arbitration Review, which takes a comprehensive look at the evolving landscape of international arbitration in Rwanda.
In their in-depth analysis, our authors explore the growing role of arbitration in Rwanda's legal and economic framework. Key topics covered include the application of the 2008 Arbitration Act, the role and rules of the Kigali International Arbitration Centre (KIAC), recognition and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards, and recent developments in investor-state arbitration. The article also discusses arbitration in public contracts and recent institutional reforms shaping Rwanda's alternative dispute resolution framework.
This contribution reflects Liedekerke's continued commitment to delivering valuable legal insight on emerging jurisdictions and supporting the development of robust dispute resolution mechanisms across Africa.
