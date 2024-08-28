Panel Discussion: Supply Chain Disputes

Designed specifically for in-house counsel in the life sciences industry, the event focused on the complexities and challenges faced in managing Supply Chain Disputes, covering litigation strategies, termination risks...

Designed specifically for in-house counsel in the life sciences industry, the event focused on the complexities and challenges faced in managing Supply Chain Disputes, covering litigation strategies, termination risks, and regulatory aspects. The guests learned best practices for managing risks and maintaining supply chain resilience from seasoned external counsel and industry experts. Industry Experts: Owen Terei of Novartis Pharma Services AG and Francisco Marti of Sanofi shared their valuable insights.

