“Gun-jumping” In Ukraine: 2022-2025 Enforcement Dynamics

Over the past four years, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine ("AMC") has significantly intensified enforcement against so-called "gun-jumping" violations, in which mergers or acquisitions occur prior to obtaining AMC approval.

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March 2026 – Over the past four years, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine ("AMC") has significantly intensified enforcement against so-called "gun-jumping" violations, in which mergers or acquisitions occur prior to obtaining AMC approval. This trend is reflected not only in the growing number of cases, but also in the evolution of the AMC’s approach to investigations, fine calculation and substantive assessment.

To avoid penalties, companies must ensure they secure AMC clearance before closing transactions, as even war-related challenges do not exempt firms from compliance requirements.

Our Ukraine Competition & State Aid team has conducted an in-depth analysis of all gun-jumping cases from January 2022 to December 2025, uncovering key enforcement trends by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC). Our exclusive summary table highlights the most notable cases, including those resulting in hefty fines that reach hundreds of thousands of euros. For those seeking a deeper dive, the full summary table is available upon request.

Click on the image below or use the following link to read our overview in English.

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