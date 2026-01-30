Main Developments In Competition Law And Policy 2025 – MENA Summary

Our lead attorney has recently published an article outlining the most significant competition law, merger control, and foreign investment developments across the MENA region in 2025...

Our lead attorney has recently published an article outlining the most significant competition law, merger control, and foreign investment developments across the MENA region in 2025, and what they mean in practice for cross-border transactions.

"2025 has brought substantial developments in regulatory M&A provisions across national regimes." - Nicholas Bremer

A key focus is the continued expansion of merger control regimes. In the United Arab Emirates, newly effective revenue-based notification thresholds have led to a sharp increase in filings, creating practical pressure on review timelines. The article highlights how the UAE's approach to market definition can trigger notification obligations even where a target has no local sales.

In Saudi Arabia, revised merger guidelines clarified notification thresholds and the concept of control, while leaving open questions for certain deal structures, particularly US-style transactions. The article also examines early developments under the new Saudi Investment Law, including the emerging foreign direct investment screening framework and new beneficial ownership reporting requirements.

Elsewhere in the region, enforcement and institutional uncertainty remain important considerations:

Kuwait saw constitutional court decisions limiting fining powers.

Egypt continued refining its new merger control regime through guidance and practice.

Morocco expanded enforcement despite no legislative changes.

Iraq, meanwhile, took early steps toward implementing a formal antitrust and merger control framework.

Together, these developments reflect a clear trend toward more active and complex regulatory oversight across MENA, with direct implications for transaction planning and execution.

