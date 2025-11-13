ARTICLE
13 November 2025

Antitrust Practices: Clearances, Unfair Competition, And Enforcement

GRATA International presents a comparative overview of antitrust regulation in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
The publication analyzes how unfair competition is defined and prohibited in national legislation, how collusion in public tenders (bid rigging) is classified, and how cartel agreements and other anti-competitive practices are investigated by authorities.

The material also outlines measures available to companies for reducing antitrust risks, the specific rules applicable to undertakings with a dominant position, and the powers of regulators during inspections. A comparative perspective allows businesses to better understand compliance requirements and enforcement practices across the region.

You can view information on each country separately using the links in the list below.

List of countries and authors:

Armenia - Hasmik Martirosyan, David Karapetyan

Azerbaijan - Fidan Vahabova

Belarus - Anton Mazol, Polina Sachava, Kristina Panchenko

Georgia - Sofia Roinishvili

Kyrgyzstan - Tilek Obolbekov

Mongolia - Bolormaa Volodya, Enkh-Uchral Khurelbaatar

Russia - Vladislava Novokreshchenova, Elena Kurchuk, Aleksandra Levenkova

Türkiye - Ali Ceylan, Gülendam Tüylüoğlu

Turkmenistan - Serdar Amanov, Kerim Balkanov, Gulenar Akmyradova

Uzbekistan - Mukhammadaziz Omonjonov, Anora Turakhujaeva

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

