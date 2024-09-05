Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.
The Secretariat (Secretariat) of the Swiss Competition
Commission (COMCO) has published its closing report on its
extensive preliminary investigation analyzing the conduct of more
than 200 companies in relation to the exchange of information on
salaries and fringe benefits. The Secretariat held that such an
exchange could constitute an unlawful price cartel and be subject
to fines. However, rather than opening formal investigations to
impose such fines, the Secretariat decided to develop best
practices in close cooperation with the relevant stakeholders such
as employers, unions and agencies.