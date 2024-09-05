The Secretariat (Secretariat) of the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) has published its closing report on its extensive preliminary investigation analyzing the conduct of more than 200 companies...

Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Secretariat (Secretariat) of the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) has published its closing report on its extensive preliminary investigation analyzing the conduct of more than 200 companies in relation to the exchange of information on salaries and fringe benefits. The Secretariat held that such an exchange could constitute an unlawful price cartel and be subject to fines. However, rather than opening formal investigations to impose such fines, the Secretariat decided to develop best practices in close cooperation with the relevant stakeholders such as employers, unions and agencies.

Download (EN)

Download (DE)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.