Advertising Restrictions In Armenia

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Advertising is a powerful tool of commercial communication that directly influences consumer behavior and market dynamics, thereby requiring clear legal boundaries. In the Republic of Armenia, advertising is regulated through a comprehensive legal framework that establishes mandatory standards and limitations aimed at ensuring lawful, fair, and responsible advertising practices.

In 1996, the Republic of Armenia adopted the Law on Advertising, which establishes the fundamental standards and principles governing advertising activities. The law mandates the use of the Armenian language as the official language of advertising, allowing the inclusion of a foreign language text only where the Armenian text is presented predominantly and in larger script. This linguistic requirement does not extend to newspapers, specialized publications, trademarks, and other materials that are issued or published in foreign languages. Furthermore, advertisements may qualify for copyright protection under the legislation of the Republic of Armenia.

According to the Law on Advertising, advertising – spread of information – among indefinite number of people, via different information media – on legal and physical persons, goods, ideas or initiatives, intended to form or maintain interest in those physical and legal person, goods or initiatives.

Armenian law strictly prohibits unfair, false, or misleading advertising. Advertising is considered misleading if it contains inaccurate information or creates a false impression regarding the characteristics, price, quality, origin, or conditions of use of goods and services. Comparative advertising that discredits competitors or their products is also prohibited.

Restrictions on Advertising of Alcoholic Beverages

According to the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On the production, consumption, use, advertising of alcoholic beverages and provision of information about their health damage” it is prohibited to:

Suggest that alcohol has medicinal, stimulating, calming, or stress-relieving properties

Encourage excessive consumption of alcohol, give a negative assessment of moderate consumption or non-consumption

Present a high alcohol content in beverages as a positive characteristic

Suggest that consuming alcoholic beverages is essential for achieving physical attractiveness, social success, or personal appeal

Target minors in the advertising of alcoholic beverages

Show or depict the process of consuming alcoholic beverages

Place advertisements for alcoholic beverages on the front or back pages of newspapers, or on the front page, back page, or cover of magazines

Present alcoholic beverages as a means of quenching thirst

Show alcoholic beverages in radio or television programs intended for children or adolescents

Depict alcoholic beverages in printed publications intended for minors

Depict persons under 25 years of age in advertisements for alcoholic beverages, and in animated videos depict minors

Advertising of strong alcoholic beverages (except for cognac and brandy) on television and radio channels is prohibited. Advertising of alcoholic beverages is prohibited in the following enclosed, semi-enclosed, and public areas:

Inside medical care and service institutions and health resort institutions, on their buildings, and within a straight-line distance of up to 30 meters from the entrances of their buildings

In preschool, general education, primary vocational (craft), secondary vocational education institutions, on their buildings, and within a straight-line distance of up to 30 meters from the entrances of their buildings

In institutions for children and adolescents, on their buildings, and within a straight-line distance of up to 30 meters from the entrances of their buildings

Inside social protection institutions for the population, on their buildings, and within a straight-line distance of up to 30 meters from the entrances of their buildings

On the buildings of theater and concert venues, museum and library centers, and immovable monuments of history and culture, except for those immovable monuments of history and culture that are considered residential buildings

In places of recreation and entertainment intended for persons under 18 years of age

Advertising of alcoholic beverages is prohibited in public mass-transit vehicles, on such vehicles, and at public transport stops, as well as in the metro

Advertising of Medicinal Products and Medical Services

Advertising of medicinal products and medical services in the Republic of Armenia is subject to particularly strict regulation due to its direct impact on public health and patient safety. In addition to the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On Advertising”, this sphere is governed by health-related legislation, including the Law “On Medicines”, regulations of the Ministry of Health, and rules on consumer protection.

A core principle of Armenian legislation is that advertising of medicinal products must be accurate, objective, and scientifically substantiated. Any information disseminated through advertising must be consistent with the officially approved instructions for use and registration documentation of the medicinal product. Advertising that exaggerates therapeutic properties, omits potential risks, or presents incomplete information is considered misleading and therefore prohibited.

A strict distinction is made between prescription and non-prescription medicines. Prescription medicinal products may not be advertised to the public under any circumstances. This restriction aims to prevent self-diagnosis and inappropriate use of medicines, which may lead to serious health risks. Advertising of prescription medicines is allowed only in professional medical publications or events intended exclusively for healthcare professionals and must comply with professional and ethical standards.

Even in the case of non-prescription medicines, advertising must not guarantee positive treatment outcomes, suggest absolute effectiveness, or create the impression that medical consultation is unnecessary. Statements implying that a medicinal product is completely safe, has no side effects, or is superior to professional medical treatment are expressly prohibited. Advertisements must not encourage excessive or uncontrolled use of medicines or promote self-treatment in situations where medical supervision is required.

Special restrictions also apply to the use of testimonials and endorsements in medicinal advertising. The involvement of medical professionals, scientists, or individuals presented as such is either prohibited or strictly limited, as it may unduly influence consumers. Likewise, references to clinical recommendations or scientific research are permitted only where they are verifiable and accurately presented.

Restrictions on Advertising of Tobacco Products, their accessories, Tobaco Product Substitues and Tobacco Product Imitations

All forms of advertising, sales promotion (stimulation), and sponsorship of tobacco products, their accessories, tobacco product substitutes (except those used for medical purposes), and tobacco product imitations are prohibited.

In premises intended for the sale of tobacco products, their accessories, tobacco product subsititues (except those used for medical purposes), or tobacco product imitations, it is prohibited to display such products (including their empty or enlarged packs, cartons, or color posters imitating trademarks) or their trademarks or symbols in places visible to consumers.

The visual or audio depiction of tobacco products, tobacco product substitues, their accessories, or tobacco product imitations in audiovisual works (television films, video films broadcast via television, radio, or the internet) is permitted exclusively if the broadcaster provides, at the beginning of or during the broadcast of such work, information (by audio or visual means) about the harmful effects of the use of tobacco products or tobacco product substitues.

In conclusion, the advertising framework in Armenia prioritizes public health and ethical standards by strictly regulating the promotion of alcohol and tobacco products, controlling media exposure, and protecting minors, thereby ensuring that marketing practices remain responsible, transparent, and social accountable.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.