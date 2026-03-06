GG Thinks: From Tax Benefit To Strategic Asset, Rethinking Equity Incentives In Portugal

Granting options or shares to employees is a well-established way to attract and retain talent, particularly in innovative business ecosystems.

GAMA GLÓRIA’s Mission: Law for Strategists Law for Strategists means legal work that is technically sound and strategically relevant. We advise in high-stakes matters where legal, regulatory and commercial factors meet—helping clients act with clarity in environments shaped by policy, innovation and institutional scrutiny. We work with decision-makers so regulation shifts from constraint to strategic variable. Clients come to us for guidance that anticipates change and supports sustainable, well-grounded decisions. Our team pairs legal rigour with a strong grasp of business, economics and public governance, aligning advice with organisational goals. With experience across energy, mobility and infrastructure, financial services, life sciences and technology, we bring a multidisciplinary lens to every mandate. We help clients make sound decisions under uncertainty and advance long-term objectives with confidence.

Article Insights

Joana Trincão Marques’s articles from Gama Glória are most popular: in European Union Gama Glória are most popular: within Privacy, Intellectual Property and Finance and Banking topic(s)

with Inhouse Counsel

with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries

Granting options or shares to employees is a well-established way to attract and retain talent, particularly in innovative business ecosystems. While this practice is still relatively uncommon in Portugal, it received a legislative boost in 2023 with the introduction of a tax incentive set out in Article 43-C of the Tax Benefits Statute (Estatuto dos Benefícios Fiscais – EBF). This provision offers more favorable tax treatment for gains arising from the grant of securities—typically shares—by an employer.

Under the standard tax regime, gains from option plans or share awards are treated as employment income and taxed for personal income tax (Imposto sobre o Rendimento das Pessoas Singulares – IRS) purposes at the time the option is exercised or the shares are subscribed. These gains are subject to progressive tax rates, which can reach as high as 53%. This approach, however, often overlooks the economic reality of these instruments: employees may face an immediate tax bill without any corresponding liquidity and with no certainty that the shares will ultimately generate value.

The revision of Article 43-C of the EBF marks a meaningful shift in approach. First, only 50% of the gain is now subject to IRS at a special rate of 28%, resulting in an effective tax rate of 14%. More importantly, the event is deferred until the shares are sold or donated, or until the individual loses Portuguese tax residence. In practical terms, this brings the tax treatment of these gains closer to the logic of capital gains that are realized and significantly reduces the overall tax burden, helping to strengthen Portugal's appeal as a destination for highly qualified talent.

For employees and start-up founders, the new regime can translate into meaningful tax savings and a more balanced alignment between risk, reward, and long-term commitment to the company. For businesses, it creates a real opportunity to design incentive plans that are both more attractive and more closely aligned with international market practice.

The legislator's goal is clear: to better align taxation, innovation, and talent retention. The challenge, however, lies in the way the regime has been implemented. The legislative drafting leaves room for uncertainty, which may undermine legal certainty in practice. Article 43-C relies on concepts that do not fully align with those used in the IRS Code for comparable types of income, raising legitimate questions about its precise scope. This uncertainty is compounded by the absence of guidance from the Portuguese Tax Authority and by the lack of updated reporting forms, making it harder to assess when and how the tax benefit can be applied.

Against this backdrop, obtaining specialized legal advice is a sensible step for those looking to make the most of this regime. Careful structuring can help ensure that incentive plans are consistent with reasonable interpretations of Article 43-C of the EBF. Without that care, a tax benefit designed to simplify and encourage this form of remuneration could, paradoxically, become a new source of disputes—leaving the courts to clarify concepts that should ideally be clear from the outset and to determine the correct interpretation of the applicable rules.

__________

GG Thinks: De Benefício Fiscal a Ativo Estratégico: Uma Nova Perspetiva sobre os Incentivos em Equity em Portugal

A atribuição de opções ou ações a trabalhadores constitui uma estratégia eficaz para atrair e reter talento, especialmente em ecossistemas empresariais inovadores. Apesar de ainda pouco disseminada em Portugal, esta prática foi objeto de um incentivo legislativo com a introdução, em 2023, de um benefício fiscal consagrado no artigo 43.º-C do Estatuto dos Benefícios Fiscais (EBF), que prevê um tratamento mais favorável para os ganhos associados à atribuição de valores mobiliários — tipicamente ações — pela entidade empregadora.

No regime "normal" de tributação, os ganhos resultantes de planos de opções ou de atribuição de ações são qualificados como rendimentos do trabalho dependente, sujeitos a IRS no momento do exercício da opção ou da subscrição, às taxas progressivas, que podem atingir 53%. Esta abordagem desconsidera, porém, a realidade económica subjacente a estes instrumentos: em muitos casos, o trabalhador suporta um custo imediato (o pagamento do imposto), sem liquidez associada e sem qualquer garantia de retorno futuro.

A reformulação do artigo 43.º-C do EBF representa uma alteração relevante de paradigma. Por um lado, apenas 50% do ganho passa a estar sujeito a IRS, à taxa especial de 28%, o que corresponde a uma taxa efetiva de tributação de 14%. Por outro — e de forma ainda mais significativa —, o facto tributário desloca-se para o momento da alienação ou doação das ações, ou para o da perda da residência fiscal. Na prática, este regime aproxima o tratamento fiscal destes rendimentos da lógica das mais-valias efetivamente realizadas e reduz substancialmente a carga fiscal, contribuindo para tornar Portugal mais competitivo na atração de talento qualificado.

Para trabalhadores e fundadores destart-ups, o novo regime pode traduzir-se numa poupança fiscal significativa e num alinhamento mais equilibrado entre risco, recompensa e permanência na empresa. Para as empresas, abre-se a possibilidade concreta de estruturar planos de incentivos mais atrativos e alinhados com as práticas internacionais.

A intenção do legislador é clara: alinhar fiscalidade, inovação e retenção de talento. O problema é que a execução legislativa não acompanhou plenamente essa ambição, criando zonas de incerteza que colocam em causa a segurança jurídica do regime. O artigo 43.º-C utiliza conceitos que não coincidem integralmente com os previstos no Código do IRS para rendimentos de natureza semelhante, o que levanta dúvidas quanto ao seu exato alcance. A isto acrescem a ausência de orientações da Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira e a falta de adaptação dos modelos declarativos, fatores que reforçam a incerteza quanto aos pressupostos de aplicabilidade do benefício fiscal.

Neste enquadramento, para retirar o melhor partido deste regime, revela-se prudente o recurso a aconselhamento jurídico especializado, de forma a assegurar que os planos de incentivos adotados estão alinhados com interpretações plausíveis do artigo 43.º-C do EBF. Caso contrário, um benefício fiscal concebido para simplificar e incentivar este tipo de remuneração pode, paradoxalmente, transformar-se numa nova fonte de litigância, remetendo para os tribunais a tarefa de densificar conceitos que deveriam ser claros e de fixar a interpretação adequada das normas em causa.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.