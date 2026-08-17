Beyond The Will: How Indian Families Should Build Legacy And Succession Structures That Last

A Will remains the default estate planning tool for many Indian families. It is familiar, straightforward and is typically sufficient for simple estates and clear asset distribution. But in practice, a Will typically deals with succession too late because it takes effect only upon death, is subject to the sometimes lengthy and expensive probate process, is vulnerable to legal challenges, and generally lacks the flexibility to cater for family businesses, multiple assets and complex family dynamics.

These limitations are increasingly significant for Indian families whose wealth is no longer held only in India. Many high net worth Indians now have international operating companies, holding companies and investment portfolios based in international financial centres such as Singapore, the UAE, the UK or Guernsey, while family members, real estate and other assets may be spread across multiple jurisdictions worldwide.

In this context, succession planning is no longer just about who receives what. It is about maintaining control and continuity, structuring wealth for long-term protection and succession, while also providing tax efficiency and mechanisms for effective governance and dispute prevention. This might include setting up appropriate vehicles such as Trusts, Foundations, Companies and Partnerships.

Trusts are highly effective tools for asset management and protection, multi-generational succession planning, philanthropy, flexible distributions and provision for vulnerable beneficiaries.

The limitations of a Will

Indian succession law is complex because the applicable rules depend on religion, asset type and location, and whether the deceased left a valid Will. The Indian Succession Act 1925 can apply to all testamentary successions, but intestate successions (where no Will has been made) will be governed by the Hindu Succession Act 1956 or, for other religious communities in India, by distinct legal frameworks that reflect their religious laws and customs.

A properly drafted Will is still important. Recent Indian case law confirms that a Will is not automatically invalid merely because natural heirs, such as a spouse or children, are excluded. The Supreme Court has just reiterated (Parvathi Nairthi v Laxmi Nairthy 2026 INSC 521) that exclusion of natural heirs is not, by itself, sufficient to make a Will suspicious if the Will is otherwise genuine and legally sound.

But that does not mean a Will is dispute-proof. In many family situations, the real dispute is not just about legal entitlement. It is about perceived fairness, control of a business, influence of spouses, access to liquidity, family expectations or mistrust between siblings. A Will may express intention, but it rarely creates an operating system for how the family wealth should be managed after the founder is gone.

Matrimonial Risks

One area of high concern for Indian families is the risk that wealth intended for children or grandchildren becomes exposed to matrimonial disputes or pressure from in-laws. This needs to be approached carefully. A Trust should not be used to defeat legitimate claims, conceal assets or frustrate existing legal obligations. Courts can disregard transactions that are artificial, fraudulent or designed to deprive a spouse or creditor of proper legal rights.

Where assets are settled into a properly constituted Family Trust before any dispute arises, with independent trustees, clear beneficiary classes and genuine fiduciary administration, the Trust can help ensure that family wealth remains within the intended family line and is not fragmented by future personal events.

This is particularly relevant where parents wish to benefit a child without giving them outright ownership. Gifts or inheritances may be vulnerable to poor investment decisions, creditor risk, marital pressure or family disputes. A discretionary Trust can instead provide access to benefit without necessarily giving the beneficiary direct control or ownership of the underlying assets.

Indian matrimonial and domestic laws also recognise specific rights and protections, including a woman’s rights over ‘stridhan’ (a woman’s property) and protections under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005. This is why planning must be done transparently, with Indian legal advice, and with a clear distinction between legitimate long-term succession planning and any attempt to defeat existing legal claims.

High net worth families need structures, not documents

A modern family wealth structure is not just a document. It is a governance framework that is capable of responding to questions that a Will often leaves unresolved:

Who should control the family business after the founder?

Should all children benefit equally, even if only one works in the business?

Should spouses be beneficiaries?

Should in-laws have access to information or influence?

How should distributions be made?

Who decides if and when assets are sold?

How are younger beneficiaries educated before receiving wealth?

What happens if a child divorces, becomes insolvent or develops a dependency issue?

The importance of a Trust is that it separates economic benefit from legal ownership and control. The trustee holds the legal title to the Trust assets and administers them for the beneficiaries according to the Trust deed. In India, the Indian Trusts Act 1882 defines and governs private Trusts, while international families may also consider offshore (overseas) Trusts where assets, banking relationships and family members are located outside India.

Singapore Success

Singapore has become a leading jurisdiction for Asian family wealth because it combines legal stability, a sophisticated banking and professional services ecosystem and a regulated trust industry. Licensed trust companies in Singapore are governed under the Trust Companies Act 2005, and MAS states that companies carrying on trust business must hold a trust business licence unless exempt.

Singapore Trusts are built on English common law foundations but its framework has evolved through specific local legislation and progressive court rulings to become a leading global wealth management and succession planning hub. Singapore trust law is supported by the Trustees Act 1967, which sets out key trustee powers and duties.

From a practical perspective, this means an Indian family can establish a Singapore Trust to hold non-Indian assets such as investment portfolios, shares in offshore holding companies, family investment vehicles, or international real estate holding structures.

Singapore also offers tax and estate planning advantages in appropriate cases. Singapore completely abolished estate duty in 2008 and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) states that gains from the sale of property, shares and financial instruments are generally not taxable unless they are trading gains or otherwise income in nature.

For Indian families, Singapore is especially attractive where there is already a commercial nexus: regional business operations, investment portfolios booked in Singapore or family office activity in Asia. The Trust structure can also be paired with a Singapore private trust company, family office, investment committee, or holding company, depending on the family’s objectives and tax advice.

Guernsey Gain

Guernsey is another leading jurisdiction outside Asia for the establishment and management of Trusts. It is used by international families, particularly those seeking a common law environment, an effective judicial system, experienced fiduciary providers and strong banking and financial services sector.

Guernsey’s principal trusts legislation is the Trusts (Guernsey) Law 2007, which is supported by a body of case law from the Island’s courts. It is often used for cross-border estate planning and asset protection because Guernsey law accommodates non-resident settlors and beneficiaries, and provides protections against claims based on foreign forced heirship rules.

The Island further offers fiscal neutrality. Trusts with no Guernsey-resident beneficiaries are only liable to tax on Guernsey source income and Guernsey bank deposit interest is not treated as Guernsey source income when received by the trustees of a trust with no Guernsey-resident beneficiaries. This makes it a highly attractive platform for Indian families with assets in the UK, Europe, the Middle East or other financial centres, to operate alongside their Asian advisory and banking relationships.

Singapore or Guernsey

A Singapore Trust may be a suitable structure where the family’s assets, banks, advisers and next generation are Asia-focused. A Guernsey Trust may be more appropriate where the family wants a more European nexus, or continuity with existing international structures and advisers.

In some cases, a family may set up a Trust in one jurisdiction and position the underlying companies, investment accounts or holding vehicles in another jurisdiction. The key is to match the structure to the family’s circumstances: residency and tax residency, asset location, exchange control, future migration plans, family governance needs and the risk profile of the beneficiaries.

A practical structure for Global Families

A typical structure might include:

Family Trust – the Trust holds the family’s international wealth for a defined class of beneficiaries, such as children, remoter descendants and selected family members. The settlor decides how the assets in a Trust should be used. This is usually set out in a document called the ‘Trust Deed’, a very flexible instrument that can include directions to the trustee not to make distributions to beneficiaries whose assets are subject to attachment or need protection from marriage breakdown. Underlying Holding Company – to hold bankable assets, shares in family investment vehicles, real estate holding companies or international operating interests. Letter of Wishes – the Trust settlor sets out how they would like the trustees to manage the assets of the Trust and to provide guidance on which beneficiaries should benefit, when and on what terms. A Letter of Wishes can be changed at any time, without the cost and formality of amending the terms of the Will or Trust deed and, unlike a Will, can generally be kept confidential from the beneficiaries. Family Governance Framework – a structure that sets out how a family makes decisions, how family members are kept informed and how family governance integrates with other structures such as a family Trust or family business. The framework typically consists of a family charter and a family council. Indian Tax and Legal Review – for Indian resident settlors or beneficiaries it is essential to ensure that the Trust structure is genuine, properly administered and doesn’t create exposure to tax and potential claims, while protecting personal and business assets held in different jurisdictions with strategies tailored to cross-border requirements.

The Will is not enough

For high net worth Indian families with global assets, a Will is not likely to be sufficient or efficient on its own. A Will transfers assets after death, but a Trust can create a living governance framework that operates before and after death, across generations and jurisdictions.

Used properly, Singapore and Guernsey Trusts can help Indian families consolidate global wealth, reduce succession disputes, protect family assets from fragmentation and create a more disciplined framework for the next generation. The real value is continuity, governance, fiduciary oversight and clarity.

So the question should not be “Have you made a Will?” but “Have you created a structure that is capable of preserving multi-generational family wealth from deaths, divorces and disagreements?”

Originally published .