Stronger EU Rules To Fight Financial Crime - Proposed EU Directive Targeting Corruption Among Officials

Corruption remains a pervasive issue across the European Union, casting a shadow over both business and politics. The 2023 Eurobarometer survey sheds light on the extent of this problem, revealing alarming statistics. Let's delve into the findings and explore the implications of corruption on societies and economies.

think close business-political ties can lead to corruption. 72% feel favoritism and corruption hinder fair competition.

These insights underscore the significant damage corruption and bribery inflict on societies and economies.

Recognising the urgency, the EU is strengthening its financial crime regime. Key initiatives include anti-money laundering directives, whistleblower protections, and safeguarding the EU's financial interests.

Despite ongoing efforts, the battle against corruption is far from over. In 2023, the EU proposed a new Directive targeting corruption among officials. According to the Eurobarometer survey, only 37% of businesses believe anti-corruption measures are applied fairly in their countries.

The EU Directives aim to:

Define corruption offenses uniformly across member states. Strengthen penalties and sanctions. Consider case-specific circumstances for fair judgments. Remove privileges and immunities for thorough investigations. Enhance cooperation among member states for effective prosecution. Set minimum prosecution periods for corruption offenses.

