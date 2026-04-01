The Doctrine Of Bona Fide Purchaser For Value Without Notice And Its Limits In The Face Of Illegality: An East African Perspective

The doctrine of bona fide purchaser for value without notice has long served as one of the most powerful shields available to a property purchaser

ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

Article Insights

Phillip Karugaba’s articles from ENS are most popular: in Africa

with readers working within the Metals & Mining industries ENS are most popular: within Accounting and Audit and Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

The doctrine of bona fide purchaser for value without notice has long served as one of the most powerful shields available to a property purchaser. Rooted in the principles of equity and reinforced by the Torrens system of land registration, it protects a person who acquires property in good faith, for valuable consideration and without knowledge of any defect in the vendor's title. Yet across East Africa, a clear and increasingly emphatic judicial consensus has emerged: this doctrine cannot operate as a defence where the underlying transaction is rooted in illegality. Courts in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania have, through a series of landmark decisions, drawn a firm line between fraud which the doctrine was historically designed to guard against and illegality, which vitiates a transaction from its inception and leaves no valid title capable of being passed.

This article examines the principle that illegality, as a standalone ground independent of fraud, defeats the protection of the doctrine of bona fide purchaser. It traces the doctrinal development across multiple East African jurisdictions, considers the growing judicial demand for heightened buyer due diligence and addresses the systemic tension between this evolving jurisprudence and the foundational principles of the Torrens registration system.

The Principle: Illegality vitiates title independently of fraud

The traditional understanding of the bona fide purchaser doctrine is that a purchaser who acts honestly, pays value, and has no notice of adverse claims is entitled to retain the property acquired. Under the Torrens system, the register is treated as conclusive, and a registered proprietor's title is, in principle, indefeasible.

However, this framework presupposes that the title in question or the vendor’s capacity to sell was created or arrived at through a lawful process. The doctrine was never intended to launder illegality through the mechanism of successive transfers. As multiple courts across the region have now held, where the root of a transaction is illegal because mandatory statutory procedures were not followed, because the sale was conducted in contravention of the law, or because the process by which the property was brought to market was itself unlawful no valid title ever comes into existence. There is, in such circumstances, simply no property available to transfer, and the property sold remains the property of its original owner. The property cannot vest simultaneously in both the original owner and a subsequent purchaser, however innocent the latter may be.

This principle is distinct from the established ground of fraud. It is not necessary to prove that the purchaser personally participated in or was aware of wrongdoing. The illegality inheres in the transaction itself, and its effect is to render the transaction void ab initio not merely voidable.

Across the region

Uganda: Sinba (K) v Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (2015)

The Supreme Court of Uganda's decision in Sinba (K) v Uganda Broadcasting Corporation is now the leading authority for the proposition that a purchaser's title can be defeated on account of illegality alone, without proof of fraud. The Supreme Court held that it was not correct to state that the title of a registered proprietor could only be impeached upon proof of fraud specifically attributable to the transferee. Where a consent judgment and decree had been annulled on account of illegality, there was no property available to transfer, and even a bona fide purchaser for value without notice could not retain the title.

The Court of Appeal built on the Sinba decision in Okwi v Kirunda, where it observed that the law sets out an elaborate procedure for the sale of immovable property and that compliance with execution processes under the Civil Procedure Act is mandatory. In Okwi, the sale was declared illegal, null and void ab initio because the duplicate certificate of title was not deposited in court before the sale, the judgment debtor was not served with the order of attachment, and the sale was effectively conducted by private treaty rather than by public auction as required by law.

More recently, the Court of Appeal's unanimous decision in Katongole v Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA)(2026) provided a comprehensive application of this principle. In that case, property had been attached and purportedly sold by a court bailiff in proceedings to recover a debt allegedly owed by a deceased person. The illegalities were extensive: the property had not been advertised before sale, no valuation had been carried out, no money from the sale had been deposited in court, a special certificate of title had been issued on the bailiff's misrepresentation, and the transfer had been effected despite a subsisting caveat and without notice to the registered proprietor or her agent. Both the High Court and the Court of Appeal held that these contraventions rendered the entire chain of transactions void ab initio. The appellant's claim to bona fide purchaser for value status was rejected on two independent bases: factually, she had constructive if not actual notice of the defects in title; and legally, the defence was simply unavailable in the face of the illegalities pervading the transactions.

As the Court of Appeal reasoned in the Sinba line of authority, a court cannot allow itself to be made an instrument of perpetuating fraud and illegality.

Kenya: Dina Management v County Government of Mombasa (2023)

The Supreme Court of Kenya has reinforced this principle in Dina Management v County Government of Mombasa. Under the repealed Government Lands Act (GLA), a Part Development Plan (PDP) had to be drawn and approved by the Commissioner of Lands or the Minister for Lands before any unalienated Government land could be allocated, after which a letter of allotment based on the approved PDP would be issued to the allottees. In this case, no evidence was produced of a letter to the Commissioner of Lands seeking allocation of the suit property by the first registered owner former President Daniel Arap Moi, nor was there a PDP before the survey was done, rendering the allocation of the suit property to the former President irregular. The Court ruled that for a party to invoke and benefit from the doctrine of bona fide purchaser, it must first be demonstrated that the title to the property was rooted in the law. There must be proof that the title was lawfully issued, meaning that the process followed before issuance of the title must have been within the confines of the law. Construing Article 40 of the Kenyan Constitution, which is equivalent to Article 26(1) of the Constitution of Uganda, the Court held that the constitutional right to property does not extend to property found to have been unlawfully acquired.

The Dina Management decision is particularly significant because it effectively widened the scope of due diligence expected of a purchaser from merely proving an apparent valid title to proving the legality of the entire process leading to the issuance of the title.

Tanzania: CRDB v Jonas Marco (2026)

In Tanzania, the Court of Appeal's decision in CRDB v Jonas Marco addressed the same principle in the context of mortgage sales. The Court observed that a mortgage sale cannot be legitimized where fundamental statutory duties have been breached, particularly those relating to valuation and the mortgagee's obligation to obtain the best price reasonably obtainable. Critically, the Tanzanian Court clarified that where a purchaser is aware, or ought reasonably to be aware, of illegality or irregularities in the exercise of the power of sale, the protection afforded to a bona fide purchaser cannot apply.

The Jonas Marco decision is notable for the emphasis it places on the purchaser's own responsibility: attending an auction or relying on the face of a register alone is not sufficient. A purchaser must exercise reasonable diligence to satisfy themselves that the statutory requirements governing the sale have been complied with.

The growing demand for buyer due diligence

A common thread running through the decisions in all three jurisdictions is the courts' increasing insistence that purchasers bear a positive obligation to investigate beyond the face of the register. This trend represents a significant shift in the practical expectations placed on buyers of land, particularly at judicial and forced sales.

In Uganda, the Court of Appeal held in Katongole that reliance on a search report alone was insufficient. The purchaser had a duty to inquire why she was being handed a special certificate of title, what had happened to the duplicate copy, how the vendor had acquired the property, and whether there was any prior transaction from the former owner. In Kenya, the Dina Management decision requires proof that the entire process leading to the issuance of a title was lawful a standard that goes well beyond the traditional register search. In Tanzania, Jonas Marco demands that purchasers at mortgage sales satisfy themselves that statutory duties regarding valuation and sale price have been fulfilled, and that a purchaser who ought reasonably to have been aware of irregularities will not receive protection.

The protection normally afforded to a bona fide purchaser may accordingly be defeated where the purchaser had actual or constructive notice of illegalities or irregularities in the sale process.

Judicial sales: A distinct category

An important dimension of this jurisprudence, particularly evident in the Sinba line of authority, is the recognition that a judicial sale is not an absolute transaction in the manner of a private sale. A judicial sale remains liable to being set aside on appropriate proceedings. If no such proceedings are taken, or if taken and disallowed, the sale will then become absolute. But where, as in Katongole, the affected party has consistently challenged the proceedings and the illegalities are patent on record, the sale never attains the status of an absolute sale.

The practical implication for purchasers at judicial sales is clear: the statutory procedures governing execution and sale of immovable property under the Civil Procedure Act are mandatory, and their breach renders the sale a nullity. A purchaser at such a sale cannot rely on the fall of the hammer or even subsequent registration to cure fundamental defects in the process. The remedy available to an innocent purchaser who has parted with consideration in such circumstances is not retention of the property but a claim for recovery of the purchase price against the vendor.

The tension with the Torrens system

These developments have attracted criticism from a growing school of thought which contends that the judicial tendency to require purchasers to conduct extensive investigations beyond the land register is fundamentally undermining the Torrens system. Uganda's system was designed to replace the cumbersome deed system by creating independent titles resting on the act of registration, supported by four pillars: indefeasibility of title, registration as the source of title, the curtain principle, and the assurance fund. Scholars warn that decisions requiring buyers to verify ownership histories, authenticate instruments, consult neighbors and local officials, and scrutinize how vendors acquired their property are effectively reverting Uganda to the very deed system the legislation was meant to supersede.

However, this critique must be assessed with care. The cases in which courts have refused to extend the protection of bona fide purchaser status involve not merely constructive notice of unregistered interests or failure to investigate beyond the register, but fundamental illegalities in the very process by which the property was brought to market through the judicial system. The cases on which the critique is based involve fraud and not illegality per se, and this distinction is critical. The Torrens system was designed to guarantee titles created through lawful processes of registration; it was never intended to sanitize transactions born of illegality.

Conclusion

Across East Africa, the courts have spoken with increasing clarity and unanimity: the doctrine of bona fide purchaser for value without notice, powerful as it is as a defence against allegations of fraud, does not and cannot operate to validate a transaction born of illegality. Where mandatory statutory procedures have been flouted whether in judicial sales, mortgage sales, or other forced dispositions, no valid title comes into existence, and no amount of good faith on the part of a subsequent purchaser can cure that fundamental defect.

This position is now firmly established in Uganda through the Sinba, Okwi, and Katongole line of authority, in Kenya through the Dina Management decision, and in Tanzania through the Jonas Marco judgment. At the same time, Courts across the region are demanding greater due diligence from purchasers, requiring them to look beyond the face of the register and satisfy themselves that the processes underlying a sale were lawful and regular.

Care must nonetheless be taken to confine this principle to cases of genuine illegality and not to extend it in a manner that effectively reverts the system to one requiring exhaustive historical investigation of title. The solution lies not in dismantling the protections of the Torrens system but in strengthening the institutions that underpin it ensuring that the processes through which titles are created and transferred are themselves lawful, transparent, and beyond reproach.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.