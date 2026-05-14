The Corruption Nobody Warns You About: What International Organisations Must Understand Before Entering Nigeria

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When international organisations and their advisers turn their attention to Nigeria Africa's largest economy and most populous nation the word "corruption" invariably enters the conversation early. For many Western executives and boards who have never set foot on the continent, the image conjured is a crude one: outstretched hands, arbitrary seizures, and an ecosystem of malevolent officials actively conspiring against foreign business. It is a perception shaped more by media caricature than commercial reality. And it is, in its simplicity, dangerous.

The more accurate and far more consequential truth is this: the corruption that most commonly destroys international organisations operating in Nigeria does not arrive through the front door in the form of an extortion demand. It is invited in quietly, incrementally, and almost always as a direct consequence of the organisation's own failure to understand and comply with the Nigerian legal and regulatory framework from day one.

Nigeria Has the Rules. Enforcement Is the Variable.

One of the most persistent misconceptions among incoming international organisations is that Nigeria lacks regulatory rigour. In practice, Nigeria operates a dense and sophisticated compliance architecture. Organisations entering the financial technology space must obtain the appropriate licences from the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investments and Securities Act 2007 and from the Central Bank of Nigeria under the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020. Energy sector entrants must navigate the licensing regime under the Petroleum Industry Act 2021. Employers of expatriate personnel are required to process the appropriate expatriate quota and Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) under the Immigration Act. Consumer goods and manufacturing companies are subject to environmental compliance obligations under instruments such as the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law and the regulations of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA). Radio and television equipment attracts levies. Signage attracts levies. Waste management attracts levies. The list is long, detailed, and in many cases meticulously codified.

What is not always consistent is enforcement. And this is precisely where the problem begins.

Inexperienced local counsel, cost-cutting compliance decisions, and the sheer pace at which fast-growing organisations scale operations all contribute to a culture of deferred compliance. The reasoning is understandable if short-sighted: if no one is currently enforcing a particular levy or licence requirement, why incur the cost now? For startups and mid-sized entrants operating on tight margins, this logic is particularly seductive. It is also, in the long run, ruinous.

How the Door Opens

The consequences of deferred compliance do not remain dormant indefinitely. When enforcement does arrive whether triggered by a change in government, a sector-wide regulatory sweep, or simply the increased visibility that comes with commercial success it arrives with compounded force.

Under Nigerian tax law, the Federal Inland Revenue Service is empowered under the Companies Income Tax Act, now consolidated within the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, to issue best-of-judgment assessments where an organisation has failed to file returns or pay taxes as and when due. These assessments are not conservative estimates. They reflect the maximum the law permits, covering the full unpaid period, with penalties and interest. What might have been a manageable annual tax obligation becomes, after years of non-payment, an existential liability.

The same dynamic plays out across other regulatory domains. An unpaid LASEPA levy, a missing Standards Organisation of Nigeria product certification, an unregistered business premises each of these, left unresolved, becomes not merely a fine but an instrument. When an enforcement officer arrives at the premises of an organisation that is out of compliance, that officer holds significant discretionary power. Premises can be sealed. Mobile magistrate courts can be mobilised. The penalties levied frequently exceed what the law strictly provides and the organisation, unfamiliar with the precise legal position, is in no condition to contest them.

At this point, the encounter begins to look exactly like the corruption that Western executives feared when they first considered the Nigerian market. But the architecture of that encounter was built, brick by brick, by the organisation itself.

The Cycle and Its Cost

Faced with the prospect of prolonged business interruption, court appearances, or reputational damage, many organisations make what seems like the pragmatic choice: they pay something informally, off the record to make the problem disappear. This is the inflection point at which an organisation formally enters a cycle of institutional victimisation.

That payment does not resolve the underlying ;iability. It does not restore compliance. What it does is signal to the relevant actors within the system that this organisation is a viable and willing source of irregular revenue. The cycle, once begun, is difficult to exit. This firm has been engaged on numerous occasions to represent organisations that have paid, over periods of years, amounts running into the millions in levies, informal settlements, and extrajudicial payments that had no legal basis whatsoever. Unwinding those arrangements and re-establishing an organisation's legal standing is significantly more expensive, and significantly more complex, than proactive compliance would ever have been.

There is also a home-jurisdiction dimension that international organisations frequently underestimate. The United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the United Kingdom Bribery Act 2010 both carry extraterritorial application. An informal payment made to a Nigerian enforcement official by a US- or UK-connected entity regardless of who initiates the transaction can constitute a criminal offence under those statutes. The legal exposure does not remain in Lagos.

The Nigerian Prince and the Corporate Parallel

There is an instructive parallel in a scam that Nigeria is, perhaps unfairly, most famous for globally: the advance-fee fraud. What that scheme depends on what makes it work is not the sophistication of the fraudster but the mark's appetite for something they have not legitimately earned. The scheme fails entirely against someone with no such appetite.

The corporate corruption cycle described in this article operates on an analogous vulnerability. It succeeds because the organisation wanted to avoid a cost it legitimately owed. It wanted to operate without a licence it was legally required to hold. It wanted the convenience of a visitor's visa in place of the expatriate quota it was obliged to process. Once that appetite for regulatory shortcuts exists within an organisation's culture, the architecture of exploitation is already in place. The corrupt actor does not create the vulnerability. They merely find it.

The Prescription: A Sector Compliance Framework Built by Experts

The solution is neither abstract nor particularly complicated. It does, however, require genuine commitment and the right expertise.

The foundation of any serious Nigeria entry strategy is a comprehensive, sectorspecific compliance checklist developed by legal professionals with direct experience in that sector. This is not a generic exercise. Nigeria is a federation, which means that any organisation operating within it is simultaneously subject to federal law, state law, and local government regulations all of which may apply to the same activity, and all of which must be reviewed for consistency and potential conflict. The VAT and consumption tax dispute that affected hotels and restaurants under the previous tax regime which ultimately required litigation to resolve and establish that certain businesses were not liable to pay both levies is a precise illustration of how legal conflicts within the Nigerian framework can generate significant unplanned liability for organisations that have not had those questions answered in advance.

A proper compliance checklist must therefore be built on three levels simultaneously: federal, state, and local government. It must identify not only the laws themselves but the levies, fines, and licensing fees that flow from them many of which are not codified within the statute but are set periodically by ministerial directive or regulatory circular and can change without prominent notice. Competent advisers will know how to make discreet enquiries of the relevant government bodies to establish the current position without unnecessarily drawing attention to the organisation itself.

Once the checklist is assembled, it must be prioritised. Not all compliance obligations carry equal urgency. The prioritisation framework should ask: which obligations are most actively enforced? Which attract daily or compounding penalties for noncompliance? Which carry the highest maximum penalties? Which have the greatest operational consequence such as the power to seal premises or suspend licences if breached? For organisations that cannot address every obligation simultaneously at the point of entry, this prioritisation determines the sequence of compliance investment across the financial year.

Advisers must also go beyond identifying what the law says to assessing what it means. Some levies, on proper legal analysis, fall outside the scope of what has been validly enacted they have been imposed by local government officers without ratification through the appropriate legislative process, or they conflict with superior federal legislation. In those cases, the appropriate advice is not to pay. It is to challenge. Organisations that are not advised to this standard will pay obligations they do not legally owe, and in doing so, will reinforce the very practices they sought to avoid.

Finally, compliance is not a one-time exercise. Nigerian law changes. Regulations are updated. Business models evolve, and a change in how an organisation operates a new product line, a new distribution channel, a new category of employee can materially alter its compliance picture. The organisations that remain insulated from institutional manipulation are those that treat compliance as a living process, maintained by advisers who understand both the law and the business, and reviewed with the same rigour as any other strategic function.

Nigeria is not a jurisdiction that punishes ambition. It is a jurisdiction that punishes unpreparedness. For international organisations that approach it with the same rigour they would apply in London, New York, or Singapore the same licences, the same tax filings, the same employment authorisations the landscape looks considerably less threatening than the headlines suggest. The elephant in the room, it turns out, is not the country. It is the assumption that the rules do not apply.

This article is the first in the Blue Elephants series, examining the legal and regulatory landscape for international organisations operating in Nigeria. Subsequent articles will address bureaucratic bottlenecks in licensing and permit processing, and practical strategies for navigating sector-specific regulatory frameworks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.