South Korea’s 75-Year-Old Tax Whistleblower Program Just Got Stronger And The World Is Watching

South Korea is quietly running one of the most aggressive whistleblower reward programs, and in 2024 and 2026, it removed the ceiling on what whistleblowers can earn. Established in 1951, Korea’s tax whistleblower framework predates every major U.S. whistleblower program by decades. It now offers rewards of up to 30% of recovered funds with no cap, covers foreign nationals of any country, and operates through a dual-compensation structure unlike anything in the American legal system. For anyone tracking the global fight against tax fraud, and for whistleblowers considering where and how to report cross-border tax evasion, Korea’s evolving model demands attention.

At Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, we have spent years representing courageous individuals who come forward to expose fraud, waste, and abuse. Our whistleblower and qui tam practice is recognized for several premier legal awards, record-setting results, and has helped recover over $4 billion for whistleblowers and the U.S. government. The developments in South Korea reinforce a trend we see worldwide: governments are competing to incentivize and protect the brave people who blow the whistle on financial crime. Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight offers Korean-language services for whistleblowers who prefer to communicate in Korean.

How South Korea built one of the world’s oldest whistleblower reward systems

South Korea’s tax whistleblower program traces its roots to 1951, just one year after the Korean War began, when the newly formed government recognized that citizen informants were essential to building a functioning tax system from the ruins of conflict. South Korea’s whistleblower program predates the modern U.S. IRS Whistleblower Program (established in its current form in 2006) by more than half a century and the SEC Whistleblower Program (2010) by nearly six decades.

The program is administered by the National Tax Service (NTS, 국세청), South Korea’s equivalent of the Internal Revenue Service, headquartered in Sejong City under the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Over the decades, the NTS informant reward framework has been refined through a series of legislative milestones: the Framework Act on National Taxes and the Punishment of Tax Offenses Act provide the primary legal architecture, while the broader Act on the Protection of Public Interest Whistleblowers (enacted 2011) extended anti-retaliation safeguards to private-sector whistleblowers.

The numbers tell the story. In a recent seven-year period, South Korea paid whistleblowers more than KRW 51 billion (approximately $34 million) through NTS programs alone. In 2014, whistleblower tips led to the identification of KRW 1.53 trillion (roughly $1.0 billion) in evaded taxes.

Two programs, one powerful incentive structure

The NTS operates two distinct whistleblower reward programs, and individuals who qualify can collect from both simultaneously.

The Tax Evasion Informant Reward Program (established 1951) pays whistleblowers 5% to 20% of the proceeds the NTS collects from delinquent taxpayers, up to a maximum of KRW 4 billion (approximately $2.7 million). To qualify, the monetary sanctions assessed against the tax evader must exceed KRW 50 million (~ $34 ,000), a dramatically lower threshold than the $2 million minimum required under the U.S. IRS Whistleblower Program.

The Foreign Financial Account Report Reward Program (established 2012) targets offshore tax evasion, paying 5% to 15% of collected proceeds, up to a maximum of KRW 2 billion (~$1.3 million). This program applies when a taxpayer has failed to report foreign financial accounts exceeding KRW 1 billion (~$676,000) at any point.

Both programs require whistleblowers to submit reports under their real names with credible, specific evidence. The NTS instructs informants to describe suspicious activity using the 5W1H principle, who, what, when, where, why, and how, supported by documentation such as bank records, financial statements, or transactional records. Rewards are distributed within two months after the relevant litigation concludes or appeal deadlines expire.

Critically, individuals of any nationality are eligible for awards. NTS Deputy Director Joohyun Baek, has confirmed at international whistleblower summits that “under the NTS Whistleblower Reward Programs, individuals of any nationality are eligible for awards.” This means a U.S. citizen with knowledge of a Korean taxpayer’s evasion could file a report and collect a reward.

The 2024 and 2026 reforms that changed everything

In the past two years, South Korea has dramatically expanded its whistleblower incentives in ways that outpace recent U.S. reforms.

August 2024: Amendments to the Public Interest Whistleblower Protection Act eliminated the KRW 3 billion cap on whistleblower compensation. Rewards are now calculated as up to 30% of the financial benefit the government accrues from the whistleblower’s information, with no ceiling. The reforms also established government-funded proxy lawyers to file reports on a whistleblower’s behalf, protecting their identity while the state pays legal fees.

February 2026: The Financial Services Commission (FSC) announced it would abolish all payout caps for financial market whistleblowers, covering capital markets manipulation and accounting fraud. Rewards under the new framework will reach up to 30% of recovered illicit gains and penalties, with minimum guaranteed rewards of KRW 5 million for unfair trading tips and KRW 3 million for accounting fraud tips. The FSC is also considering a dedicated reward fund financed by collected penalties. This reform is expected to take effect in Q2 2026.

These changes signal an unmistakable policy direction: South Korea is betting that uncapped, percentage-based rewards are the most effective tool for detecting financial crime. The National Whistleblower Center has described South Korea’s overall whistleblower framework as “among the best in the world.“

How Korea’s program compares to U.S. whistleblower programs

For attorneys and potential whistleblowers in the United States, the comparison with South Korea illuminates both the strengths and the gaps in our own system.

Feature South Korea (NTS) U.S. IRS (Section 7623) U.S. FCA (Qui Tam) U.S. SEC (Dodd-Frank) Established 1951 2006 1863 (modern: 1986) 2010 Reward percentage 5–20% (NTS) / up to 30% (ACRC) 15–30% 15–30% 10–30% Reward cap KRW 4B (~$3.5M) for NTS; no cap for ACRC (post-2024) No cap No cap No cap Minimum threshold ~$44,000 (tax assessed) $2 million (mandatory track) No minimum $1 million (sanctions) Private right of action No No Yes (qui tam) No Foreign nationals eligible Yes Yes Yes Yes Largest known award Not publicly disclosed $104 million (2012) Hundreds of millions ~$279 million (2023)

Several distinctions stand out. The False Claims Act (“FCA”), 31 U.S.C. §§ 3729 et seq., remains the most powerful whistleblower tool in the world because it grants a private right of action, a private citizen (called a “relator”) can file a lawsuit on behalf of the government and share in the recovery. South Korea’s system offers no equivalent. A Korean whistleblower reports information to the NTS but cannot independently litigate.

On the other hand, Korea’s dramatically lower reporting threshold (~$44,000 vs. $2 million for the IRS mandatory track) means that a broader range of tax evasion is potentially reportable. And Korea’s dual-compensation structure, the ACRC can pay “awards” (포상금) even when a report serves the public interest without direct financial recovery, alongside “rewards” (보상금) tied to collected proceeds, has no direct parallel in U.S. law. This means Korean whistleblowers can receive compensation even in cases where the government does not ultimately collect from the tax evader, as long as the report served a public interest purpose.

The U.S. programs continue to lead in scale. Since 1986, False Claims Act recoveries have exceeded $75 billion, with whistleblowers receiving over $8 billion in awards. The SEC has paid more than $2 billion to whistleblowers since 2012. These numbers dwarf Korea’s payouts, but Korea’s 75-year track record and recent reform trajectory suggest it is closing the gap in ambition, if not yet in absolute dollars.

What this means for whistleblowers and the global anti-fraud landscape

South Korea’s reforms are part of a broader global trend. Across the world, governments are recognizing that whistleblower incentive programs deliver extraordinary returns on investment. The U.S. experience proves the math: the IRS Whistleblower Program has collected $6.94 billion from tips while paying out roughly $1.05 billion in awards, a return of more than six dollars for every dollar paid to whistleblowers.

For potential whistleblowers with knowledge of cross-border tax evasion involving South Korean entities or taxpayers, the developments create new avenues for reporting. For U.S. whistleblower attorneys, the Korean framework offers a case study in how to structure incentive programs for maximum effectiveness, and a preview of reform ideas that may influence U.S. policy.

At a time when global tax evasion costs governments an estimated $427 billion annually (Tax Justice Network), programs like South Korea’s are no longer niche policy experiments. They are front-line enforcement tools. And for whistleblowers brave enough to come forward, the rewards, both financial and moral, have never been greater.

Frequently asked questions about South Korea’s tax whistleblower program

Who can file a whistleblower report with the Korean National Tax Service?

Any individual of any nationality can file. The NTS accepts reports from both Korean citizens and foreign nationals. Reports must be submitted under the informant’s real name with credible, objective evidence of tax evasion.

How much can a whistleblower earn under the NTS programs?

Under the Tax Evasion Informant Reward Program, whistleblowers receive 5% to 20% of the tax proceeds collected from the evader, up to KRW 4 billion (approximately $2.7 million). Under the Foreign Financial Account Report Reward Program, rewards range from 5% to 15%, up to KRW 2 billion (~$1.3 million). Under the broader ACRC framework (post-2024 reform), compensation can reach 30% of the financial benefit with no cap.

Are whistleblower identities protected in South Korea?

Yes. The NTS guarantees confidentiality of the informant’s identity and filing information. Under the Whistleblower Protection Act, disclosing a whistleblower’s identity is punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to KRW 50 million (~$34, ,000). The 2024 reforms also allow proxy lawyers to file reports on the whistleblower’s behalf, with government-funded legal fees.

Need a Whistleblower Lawyer?

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, LLP consists of experienced and passionate attorneys with extensive experience representing whistleblowers in cases involving tax fraud, government contract fraud, securities fraud, healthcare fraud, and customs fraud. Our whistleblower and qui tam practice has helped recover over $4 billion for our clients and the United States government. We understand the professional and personal stakes involved in coming forward, and we are committed to protecting whistleblowers while holding bad actors accountable.

If you have knowledge of tax evasion, financial fraud, or other misconduct, whether involving domestic or international schemes, and believe you may have a whistleblower claim, please fill out our online intake form to contact the whistleblower team at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight today for a confidential, free evaluation of your case.