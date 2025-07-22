I hope all is well. Please find the most up-to-date version of our resource linked,Trump Administration Immigration Actions (2025).

As we all try to make sense of the many Trump Administration's immigration-related actions and initiatives, we hope that this resource is helpful to understand the actions that are impacting the hospitality industry. We will email this resource to Pabian Law's clients every other Friday.

We hope that you find this resource helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law.

Originally published Jun 27, 2025.

