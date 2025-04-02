EPA Still Weighing How To Address PFAS

In remarks at the Environmental Council of the States' 2025 spring meeting, EPA Administrator Zeldin indicated that no decisions have yet been made on how the Agency is going to address PFAS, but that it will weigh the concerns of stakeholders, including water utilities and others, such as HHS Secretary Kennedy, who are concerned about PFAS in the environment. In 2021, Zeldin voted for legislation in New York that would have required limits on PFAS in drinking water. It still remains to be seen what the EPA will ultimately do with regard to PFAS. However, in the meantime, challenges to the Safe Drinking Water Act and CERCLA rules on PFAS have been stayed pending EPA's consideration.

No changes in PFAS requirements or policies have been announced, but the agency knows it needs to take some kind of action to respond to such concerns, Zeldin said. news.bloomberglaw.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.