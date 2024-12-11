ARTICLE
11 December 2024

Helping Utilities Withstand Extreme Ice Events

E
Exponent

Contributor

Exponent logo

In an era of accelerating change, Exponent is the only premium engineering and scientific consulting firm with the depth and breadth of expertise to solve our clients’ most profoundly unique, unprecedented, and urgent challenges.

Exponent brings together 90+ technical disciplines and 950+ consultants to help our clients navigate the increasing complexity of more than a dozen industries, connecting decades of pioneering work in failure analysis to develop solutions for a safer, healthier, more sustainable world.

Explore Firm Details
The globe has been experiencing increasingly frequent extreme weather events — including more ice storms in regions where they were once considered rare.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Harri Kytömaa Ph.D., P.E., CFEI, FASME,Brian McDonald, and Ezra Jampole Ph.D., P.E.

The globe has been experiencing increasingly frequent extreme weather events — including more ice storms in regions where they were once considered rare. Utilities across the U.S. have recently struggled with ice storms damaging overhead power lines and leaving customers without power when they need it most.

In an article published in the fall issue of Western Energy Institute's WE magazine titled "Proactive Risk-Informed Hardening for Cold Weather Grid Reliability," Exponent's Harri Kytömaa, Ph.D., P.E., CFEI, FASME, Ezra Jampole, Ph.D., P.E., and Brian McDonald, Ph.D., S.E., F.ASCE, explore ways in which complex risk models can help utilities operationally manage these extreme weather events. By leveraging quantitative risk assessments and computer models and integrating climate change-informed data to help identify the most vulnerable parts of power grids, utilities can zero in on priorities for hardening their assets against freezing rain and ice storms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Harri Kytömaa Ph.D., P.E., CFEI, FASME
Harri Kytömaa Ph.D., P.E., CFEI, FASME
Photo of Brian McDonald
Brian McDonald
Photo of Ezra Jampole Ph.D., P.E.
Ezra Jampole Ph.D., P.E.
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More