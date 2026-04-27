GC Bootcamp For Family-held Business: Introduction To Estate Planning, Taxes & Family Offices

Jason J. Kohout’s articles from Foley & Lardner are most popular:
- with Finance and Tax Executives
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Media & Information industries
Aimed at those who serve as general counsels for family-held businesses, Jason Kohout, co-chair of Foley’s Family Office practice, and Stephanie Derks, member of our Estate Planning practice, sit down to discuss the basics of estate planning, from gift tax planning to succession planning and company foundations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]