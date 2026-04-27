ARTICLE
27 April 2026

GC Bootcamp For Family-held Business: Introduction To Estate Planning, Taxes & Family Offices

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Foley & Lardner

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Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
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United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Jason J. Kohout and Stephanie J. Derks
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Aimed at those who serve as general counsels for family-held businesses, Jason Kohout, co-chair of Foley’s Family Office practice, and Stephanie Derks, member of our Estate Planning practice, sit down to discuss the basics of estate planning, from gift tax planning to succession planning and company foundations.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Jason J. Kohout
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Stephanie J. Derks
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