US Supreme Court Clarifies "Arm-of-the-State" Doctrine—NJ Transit Not Immune

On March 4, 2026, the US Supreme Court unanimously held that the New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ Transit) is not an "arm of the State" of New Jersey and therefore cannot claim interstate sovereign immunity from suits in other states' courts. The Court affirmed the New York Court of Appeals, reversed the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and remanded both cases, concluding NJ Transit is not entitled to share New Jersey's immunity. The decision has profound implications for public entities and private sector counterparties alike.

The Court's central reasoning was that NJ Transit, even if created by the State of New Jersey, was a legally separate corporation with traditional corporate powers, liable for its own judgments and therefore not part of the State's arm. New Jersey created NJ Transit as a "body corporate and politic with corporate succession" and endowed it with classic corporate powers, including to sue and be sued, contract, acquire property, and adopt bylaws. New Jersey law provides that no debt or liability of NJ Transit is a debt or liability of the State and NJ Transit's expenses are payable from its own funds.

The Supreme Court found "state control" not to be dispositive. Although New Jersey exercises substantial control—gubernatorial appointment/removal and veto, cabinet chair, and legislative veto over certain eminent domain—NJ Transit is nonetheless statutorily independent of supervision by the transportation department and must exercise independent judgment. The Court rejected reliance on variable state funding levels or expectations of State backstopping, focusing instead on formal legal liability and corporate separateness. However, the Court noted that sovereign immunity may still bar particular suits or remedies where the State is the real party in interest, but NJ Transit did not raise that argument here.

Key takeaways from this decision are as follows:

A state-created entity's corporate status, traditional corporate powers, and formal non-liability of the State are the strongest indicators an entity is not an "arm of the State."

Labels like "instrumentality of the State" carry less weight than corporate form and formal liability rules, especially where other state laws exclude sue-and-be-sued entities from the definition of "State."

State control factors are relevant but "perilous" and not dispositive where the entity is a separate corporation responsible for its own judgments.

Analysis and implications for our clients

Litigation exposure for state-created enterprises : Transportation, port, and infrastructure corporations organized with corporate powers and express non-recourse to the State treasury face increased exposure to suit across state lines. Clients and carriers may wish to review litigation reserves, indemnities, and insurance accordingly.

: Transportation, port, and infrastructure corporations organized with corporate powers and express non-recourse to the State treasury face increased exposure to suit across state lines. Clients and carriers may wish to review litigation reserves, indemnities, and insurance accordingly. "Governance and control" likely insufficient : significant governmental oversight will not convert a separate corporation into an arm of the State without formal State liability. Clients should not rely on control arguments alone to support immunity defenses.

: significant governmental oversight will not convert a separate corporation into an arm of the State without formal State liability. Clients should not rely on control arguments alone to support immunity defenses. Structuring and statutory review :

For public-sector sponsors: to preserve sovereign immunity for a function, consider structuring as an unincorporated state agency and, if appropriate, enacting clear statutory provisions making the State formally liable for the entity's judgments. The Court signaled States remain free to amend statutes to that effect. For existing corporations: assess whether organic statutes include (a) corporate form and sue-and-be-sued authority, and (b) express State non-liability; these will weigh against immunity claims.

: Contracting and risk allocation : counterparties to state-created corporations should negotiate for direct recourse against the entity, financial covenants, security, or third-party credit support, recognizing immunity defenses are less likely to succeed after this decision.

: counterparties to state-created corporations should negotiate for direct recourse against the entity, financial covenants, security, or third-party credit support, recognizing immunity defenses are less likely to succeed after this decision. Forum strategy : Plaintiffs with claims against state-created corporations may file in favorable jurisdictions without being foreclosed by interstate immunity, while carefully evaluating whether any relief would in substance run against the State (real-party-in-interest risk).

What To Do Now

Public entities : Conduct a statutory and charter audit of affiliated authorities and corporations; consider targeted amendments if immunity is a policy objective. Identify candidates and timelines.

: Conduct a statutory and charter audit of affiliated authorities and corporations; consider targeted amendments if immunity is a policy objective. Identify candidates and timelines. Private sector counterparties : reassess diligence and pricing for transactions with state-created corporations; update dispute resolution and enforcement strategies.

: reassess diligence and pricing for transactions with state-created corporations; update dispute resolution and enforcement strategies. Claims posture : for pending matters involving state-created corporations, recalibrate motions to dismiss premised on sovereign immunity; evaluate alternative defenses and real-party-in-interest arguments where applicable.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.