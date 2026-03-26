ARTICLE
26 March 2026

$1 Billion (!) Reversal On Contributory Liability In Cox V. Sony

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The Supreme Court just issued a 9-0 reversal of a massive, $1 billion statutory damages award against Cox Communications, an internet service provider.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Julie Albert
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The Supreme Court just issued a 9-0 reversal of a massive, $1 billion statutory damages award against Cox Communications, an internet service provider. SCOTUS found that continuing to provide internet service to subscribers whose IP addresses had been associated with infringement was not contributory copyright infringement, let alone the willful infringement Cox had been found liable for.  In their own words, “contributory liability cannot rest only on a provider’s knowledge of infringement and insufficient action to prevent it.”  https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/24-171_bq7d.pdf

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