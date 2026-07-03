Summer Driving Hazards That Increase Accident Risks

Summer driving in New Jersey looks different. Roads are more crowded, construction is everywhere, and there are more people out walking, biking, or riding e‑bikes. Add in long trips, unpredictable weather, and everyday distractions, and the margin for error gets smaller. It is not just busier out there, it is riskier.

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Summer driving in New Jersey looks different. Roads are more crowded, construction is everywhere, and there are more people out walking, biking, or riding e‑bikes. Add in long trips, unpredictable weather, and everyday distractions, and the margin for error gets smaller. It is not just busier out there, it is riskier.

Here are some of the most common summer driving hazards to keep in mind.

Increased Traffic

Warmer weather brings more people onto the road for vacations, day trips, and weekend plans. With the increase in traffic comes a higher risk of car accidents and motorcycle accidents, including rear-end collisions, lane-change accidents, and sudden braking incidents.

Allow extra travel time, keep a safe following distance, and expect traffic patterns to shift, especially on weekends and near shore areas.

Road Construction and Work Zone

Summer is peak construction season across New Jersey, and with it comes an increased risk of construction accidents. Work zones often involve lane closures, uneven pavement, reduced speed limits, and sudden traffic shifts that can catch drivers off guard.

Drivers should slow down when entering construction areas, follow posted signage, and remain focused at all times. These zones can change quickly, leaving little room for distraction and increasing the likelihood of serious road construction accidents if conditions are not carefully navigated.

Distracted Driving

Checking directions, answering a text, or dealing with passengers can take your attention off the road at the worst moment. Even a few seconds is enough to cause a serious crash.

Staying engaged behind the wheel remains one of the simplest and most important ways to reduce risk.

More Pedestrians, Cyclists, and E‑Bikes

Summer brings more activity outdoors. Drivers are more likely to encounter pedestrians, cyclists, runners, and children, along with the growing presence of e‑bikes and motorized bikes on local roads.

These riders can move faster than traditional bicycles and are not always easy to anticipate. Use extra caution in residential areas, near parks, and at intersections. Always double-check before turning or opening a door.

Summer Storms

Afternoon thunderstorms can develop quickly, bringing heavy rain, reduced visibility, and slick roads.

If conditions worsen, slow down, increase your following distance, and avoid driving through standing water or flooded areas.

Driver Fatigue

Long drives, packed schedules, and late nights can lead to fatigue behind the wheel. Drowsy driving slows reaction time and affects judgment.

Take breaks on longer trips and avoid driving if you are overly tired. A short stop can make a significant difference.

Injured in a Summer Accident? We Can Help

While summer offers more opportunities to be on the road, it also brings added risks. If you or a loved one has been injured in a car, motorcycle, or e‑bike accident, our Personal Injury team is here to help you understand your options and what steps to take next. Call us today to discuss your situation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.