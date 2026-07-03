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3 July 2026

A Few Words About Word Limits (In Complex Appeals)

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Duane Morris LLP

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The Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure governing brief length appear straightforward but contain hidden complexities, particularly in appeals with multiple issues or parties. Understanding these nuances while streamlining briefs effectively serves both judicial efficiency and optimal client representation.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Seth Rokosky
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The Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure governing brief length are critical for judges and lawyers. Yet while they appear simple on their face, they can be deceptively complex. That is especially true in appeals involving multiple issues or parties. Regardless, counsel should streamline their briefs wherever possible. Doing so not only aids the work of the courts, but also helps represent clients most effectively.

Read the full article from the American Bar Association on the Duane Morris LLP website.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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Seth Rokosky
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