A Few Words About Word Limits (In Complex Appeals)

The Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure governing brief length are critical for judges and lawyers. Yet while they appear simple on their face, they can be deceptively complex. That is especially true in appeals involving multiple issues or parties. Regardless, counsel should streamline their briefs wherever possible. Doing so not only aids the work of the courts, but also helps represent clients most effectively.

Read the full article from the American Bar Association on the Duane Morris LLP website.