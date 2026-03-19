Patiently Waiting For Proper Service: Commercial Division's Latest Word On Service And Default Judgment Practice

When seeking a default judgment, parties often assume that an unanswered complaint puts them in the driver's seat for a quick and early victory. But as practitioners in the Commercial Division are well aware, courts retain discretion to deny a motion for default judgment if the record raises questions about service or if the defendant can articulate a reasonable excuse tied to its alleged non-receipt of the summons and complaint. A recent decision from Manhattan Commercial Division Justice Robert R. Reed reminds litigants that even high-profile parties must satisfy these strict procedural standards to obtain a default judgment.

Background:

In G-Unit Books, Inc. v Tompkins, plaintiff, a publishing company founded by Curtis J. Jackson, III, popularly known as 50 Cent, commenced a breach of contract lawsuit against defendant, the mother of 50 Cent's eldest child, on the grounds that she allegedly breached the parties' life-rights agreement (i.e., an agreement where plaintiff obtained the rights relating to defendant's life story for use in a future book or project) by discussing her previous relationship with 50 Cent in several interviews and social media posts. Following defendant's failure to answer the complaint, plaintiff moved for default judgment under CPLR § 3215.

Analysis:

In support of its motion, plaintiff outlined its extensive efforts to serve process on defendant, including (i) hiring a private investigator to locate defendant's residence; (ii) attempting to effectuate service on defendant based on three possible addresses in Queens and Brooklyn; (iii) serving defendant at one of the potential addresses in Brooklyn via "nail and mail service" under CPLR § 308 (4); and (iv) providing additional notice to defendant by mailing true copies of the summons and complaint to the Brooklyn address in an a envelope marked "personal and confidential."

In a nontraditional move, defendant decided to oppose the motion by moving for leave to extend defendant's time to answer the complaint under CPLR § 3012. In her affidavit in support of the motion, defendant denied receipt of service of the summons and complaint and argued that service was not properly effectuated against her because she had not resided for many years at any of the addresses where plaintiff attempted to effectuate service. Defendant also confirmed that she learned of the lawsuit and hired counsel once she was contacted by several news outlets about the action. Moreover, defendant asserted several defenses to the action, including that (i) plaintiff breached the life-rights agreement; and (ii) the agreement itself was voidable because defendant entered into it under economic duress.

In its decision, the Court first noted that a defendant must satisfy the two-prong test of a reasonable excuse for delay and a meritorious defense to the complaint, whether it is filed as an opposition to a motion for default judgment or a motion for leave to serve a late answer under CPLR § 3012.

Turning to the merits of the motion, the Court found that defendant established a reasonable excuse for her default because (i) defendant denied receipt of service of the summons and complaint; (ii) defendant denied currently residing at the address where service was effectuated; and (iii) plaintiff failed to provide proof it obtained defendant's current address from a reliable indicator (i.e., retaining a private investigator who provided previous addresses where defendant resided based on public record searches is not enough).

Finally, the Court held that defendant set forth sufficient grounds for a meritorious defense to the action based on her defenses of duress, illegality, and/or fraud in connection with entering into the life-rights agreement. Accordingly, the Court denied plaintiff's motion for default judgment and granted defendant's motion for an extension of time to answer the complaint.

Upshot:

The G-Unit Books, Inc. decision highlights that even when a plaintiff makes a prima facie showing under CPLR § 3215, New York courts remain reluctant to grant a default judgment where a defendant presents a plausible service challenge. In other words, finding and serving a defendant with a current and updated address is not optional, but central for a successful default judgment motion in the Commercial Division.

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