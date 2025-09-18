Judge Marrero Denies Request For Discovery, Holding That DEA Country Attachés Were Not An "Arm Of The Prosecution"

In an opinion published on August 27, Judge Marrero denied a motion to compel discovery regarding communications between the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Czech Republic relating to defendant Nikhil Gupta's arrest in the Czech Republic.

Gupta, an Indian national, was charged in 2023 with participating in a murder-for-hire plot orchestrated by an Indian government employee, which had the objective of killing a U.S. citizen in New York City. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic in June 2023 and extradited approximately one year later. In his motion to compel, Gupta argued that two DEA Country Attachés were members of the prosecution team on several bases, each of which Judge Marrero rejected following an evidentiary hearing.

First, Gupta argued that the Country Attachés took the lead in coordinating with Czech law enforcement regarding Gupta's arrest in the Czech Republic, which was sufficient to trigger the government's discovery obligations. Judge Marrero disagreed, holding that "[a]s a general matter, logistical coordination is insufficient to be considered part of the prosecution team," and finding that although the Country Attachés had arranged and attended meetings between the DEA Case Agents and Czech law enforcement, they had no investigative responsibilities: they did not conduct surveillance, never swore out a search warrant, did not review electronic evidence, and did not attend Gupta's post-arrest interview.

Second, Gupta argued that the Country Attachés requested that Czech law enforcement arrest Gupta and seize Gupta's cell phones, each of which constituted investigative responsibilities that would trigger the government's disclosure obligations. In rejecting this argument, the Court observed that while the Country Attachés coordinated with Czech law enforcement on the arrest and had knowledge of the investigation, the provisional warrant request for the purpose of extradition was made by the Department of Justice, not the Country Attachés. Similarly, it was the provisional warrant request—not the Country Attachés—that requested the seizure of Gupta's phones.

Third, Gupta argued that one of the Country Attachés communicated with a confidential source whom the government had flown to the Czech Republic to assist with Gupta's arrest. The Court disagreed, holding that the Country Attaché's communications with the confidential source were for the purpose of ensuring the confidential source's safety, not for evidence-gathering purposes.

Finally, Gupta argued that the Country Attachés were part of the prosecution team because they transported Gupta's cellphones to the United States following his arrest. Here, Judge Marrero held that "[a]s a general matter, [the fact] that a government agency shared evidence with prosecutors or another agency is insufficient to show a joint investigation," and here, the Country Attachés did not review the cellphone's contents.

