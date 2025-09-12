ARTICLE
12 September 2025

How To Handle Service Of Process Effectively (Video)

Learn the essential steps for completing service of process in legal proceedings.
Niall McMillan and Anders Sleight

Learn the essential steps for completing service of process in legal proceedings. This video explains what service of process is, why it matters, and how to ensure it is done correctly. Whether you are new to legal procedures or need a refresher, you'll gain practical tips and clear guidance to help you navigate this important process with confidence.

