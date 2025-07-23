ARTICLE
23 July 2025

A Seat With An Expert Series: Rishi Chhatwal (Forensic Technology Edition) (Video)

Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

In the Seat with an Expert – Forensic Technology Edition series, Managing Director Rishi Chhatwal shares insights on the evolving global regulatory landscape and the importance of staying ahead of change.
Rishi Chhatwal

In the Seat with an Expert – Forensic Technology Edition series, Managing Director Rishi Chhatwal shares insights on the evolving global regulatory landscape and the importance of staying ahead of change. Drawing on his background in regulatory law, Chhatwal highlights how enforcement priorities are shifting across regions and urges clients to be prepared for potential investigations and compliance risks in 2025 and beyond.

Chhatwal emphasizes A&M's ability to support clients through regulatory uncertainty with tailored, cross-border solutions. From building information governance plans to supporting litigation, A&M's global team helps clients prepare for and respond to complex challenges across legal, operational and technological fronts.

Originally published 16 July, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Rishi Chhatwal
