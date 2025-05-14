The Class Action Weekly Wire – Episode 100: Key Class Action Fairness Act Developments (Podcast)

Duane Morris Takeaway:Our 100th episode of the Class Action Weekly Wire features Duane Morris partner Jerry Maatman and associate Zev Grumet-Morris discussing the key developments under the Class Action Fairness Act ("CAFA").

Check out today's episode and subscribe to our show from your preferred podcast platform: Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Samsung Podcasts, Podcast Index, Tune In, Listen Notes, iHeartRadio, Deezer, and YouTube.

Episode Transcript

Jerry Maatman: Thank you, loyal blog listeners for being here for our 100th episode of our weekly podcast the class Action Weekly Wire. It's a privilege today to have Zev Grumet-Morris with me to do our 100th podcast. Welcome, Zev.

Zev Grumet-Morris: Great to be here, Jerry. Thanks for having me on the 100th episode.

Jerry: Today, we're diving into something that has a big impact on litigation in general and class action litigation in particular, the Class Action Fairness Act of 2005. It's discussed in much detail in our annual Duane Morris Class Action Review. Zev, can you start explaining to our listeners what the CAFA is and why it's significant?

Zev: Absolutely. So, the Class Action Fairness Act, or CAFA, was signed into law by President George W. Bush on February 18, 2005, and it's a key statute that expanded federal jurisdiction over large class actions and mass actions. And essentially, it just shifted most of these lawsuits from state courts to the federal courts, which has had major implications for both plaintiffs and for defendants.

Jerry: So how does CAFA function in practice for corporations?

Zev: So, functionally, CAFA provides a tool for defendants, especially big businesses, big employers, to remove class actions from state court to federal court, and that's a big deal, because federal courts are often viewed as more neutral forums for corporate defendants. And so, this ability to forum shop, if you will, has influenced how both plaintiffs' lawyers and defense attorneys plan their litigation strategies.

Jerry: I've always thought that CAFA underscores the notion that location is everything, just like buying real estate – location, location, location. And those who have defended class actions know it sometimes can be very different in state court as compared to federal court. How easy is it, after CAFA, for a plaintiff to keep a class action in state court as opposed to resisting removal to federal court?

Zev: Well, post-CAFA, it's gotten very difficult, or at least more difficult. But before CAFA it was pretty easy, actually, for plaintiffs to keep cases in state court. Federal jurisdiction requires that every plaintiff meet a $75,000 amount in controversy threshold, and for complete diversity to exist between the plaintiffs and the defendants. So, that meant that plaintiffs' lawyers before CAFA could often craft cases to stay in state court, especially in jurisdictions with elected judges who might be less sympathetic to out-of-state corporate defendants.

Jerry: So how did CAFA change that dynamic?

Zev: Well, it changed it fairly significantly. So, under CAFA, just one class member being from a different state than a defendant is enough to create diversity. In addition, the total amount in controversy only needs to exceed $5 million, and the class must have at least 100 members. So, this lower threshold made it much easier for corporate defendants to move cases into federal court.

Jerry: Well, we all know that California, New York, and states of that ilk are epicenters for class action litigation, and their defendants invoke CAFA more often than in other areas of the country, and therefore the jurisprudence on the interpretation of CAFA is probably more advanced in the Second and Ninth Circuit, and especially in the Ninth Circuit, than in other areas of the country. In terms of the last 12 months, what, in your opinion, would be the key decisions that have interpreted CAFA?

Zev: Yeah, and you're absolutely right with the comment you make about the Ninth Circuit. But, as you point out, it's not the only circuit that comes out with key decisions. So just this past January, the D.C. Circuit issued a rare CAFA ruling in National Consumers League v. Starbucks. So, the National Consumers League, which is a nonprofit focused on consumer protection, they filed a lawsuit in D.C. Superior Court against Starbucks, alleging that the company had misled customers by claiming to ethically source its coffee and tea, when in reality they were actually sourcing allegedly from farms that were involved in labor abuses and that violated the D.C.'s Consumer Protection Procedures Act, or the CPPA. And they filed this lawsuit on behalf of both NCL and the general public. Now, Starbucks attempted to remove the case to federal court under the CAFA. NCL opposed that removal, arguing that the case didn't meet the criteria for federal jurisdiction, and then, as it turns out, the court agreed with them. They held that the CAFA did not apply because NCL's lawsuit was not a class action under Rule 23 or any similar rule. So, although the complaint referenced damages and public interest, NCL explicitly stated that it was not seeking representative damages on behalf of the public which undermined Starbucks' claim that the amount in controversy exceeded the $5 million threshold. And the court also found that diversity jurisdiction failed, because, even though the parties were from different states, the damages NCL sought amounted to just about $34, more or less, few cups of coffee, and that fell short far short of the $75,000 threshold. So, in the end Starbucks' argument that potential attorneys' fees could push the amount over the limit was deemed to be far too speculative, and courts have repeatedly held such fees cannot be aggravated in CPPA cases. So, at the end of the day, the court remanded the action back to the state court.

Jerry: That's a great analysis. I've always thought that CAFA is like a mini trial within a trial in terms of figuring out what procedurally ought to be the venue where a class action is litigated. Well, thanks so much for giving us your insights and thought leadership on CAFA litigation, and how it impacts corporate defendants over 2024 and what we can expect in 2025. Thanks so much for joining us on our 100th podcast.

Zev: Happy to be here, Jerry. Thanks.

