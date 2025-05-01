ARTICLE
1 May 2025

Milbank Litigation & Arbitration Attorneys Highlight Key Takeaways From SEC SolarWinds Suit

ML
Milbank LLP

Contributor

Milbank LLP logo
Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services from 12 offices around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank helps the world’s leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives.
Explore Firm Details
Cybersecurity risks remain top of mind for boards and corporate counsel, especially given the rise of generative AI and an increasingly fragmented and complex regulatory landscape.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Olivia Choe,Arman Ramnath, and Amna Rashid
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Cybersecurity risks remain top of mind for boards and corporate counsel, especially given the rise of generative AI and an increasingly fragmented and complex regulatory landscape. For legal and compliance teams interested in designing and enhancing effective cybersecurity programs, the SEC's case against SolarWinds and one of its executives – and the district court's decision granting SolarWinds a partial victory – offer valuable lessons. Many commentators have focused on the portions of the case that the court dismissed. But for in-house counsel and cybersecurity professionals, the more important lessons may lie in the securities fraud claims that survived the district court's ruling.

In an article for The Review of Securities & Commodities Regulation, Milbank LLP Litigation & Arbitration partner Olivia Choe and associates Arman Ramnath and Amna Rashid offer their views on the key takeaways from the SolarWinds litigation and practical guidance for in-house teams.

Read "Who, What, When, Where, and Why: Lessons Learned from the SolarWinds Litigation" here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Olivia Choe
Olivia Choe
Photo of Arman Ramnath
Arman Ramnath
Photo of Amna Rashid
Amna Rashid
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More