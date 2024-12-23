ARTICLE
23 December 2024

#43 Whose RV Is It Anyway? (Podcast)

MT
Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols

Contributor

Discussing a Wisconsin Court of Appeals case where both sides decide they want the other side to own a Recreational Vehicle.
United States Wisconsin Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Caleb R. Gerbitz and David McCormack

Caleb R. Gerbitz
David McCormack
