40 Up For Review: Another Term In The Books (Podcast)

James and Caleb reflect on the Wisconsin Supreme Court term that was, offer a preview of what lies ahead, and review four weighty decisions issued in the final days of the 2023-24 term.
SCOWstats Summaries
- https://scowstats.com/2024/07/08/the-supreme-courts-2023-24-term-some-initial-impressions/
- https://scowstats.com/2024/07/15/the-2023-24-term-some-more-impressions/
- https://scowstats.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/complete-set-of-tables-2023-24.pdf
