Scam Alert: Fake USPTO “Trademark Verification” Emails Targeting Trademark Applicants

- within Intellectual Property, Antitrust/Competition Law and International Law topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Aerospace & Defence and Banking & Credit industries
There have been reports of law firms receiving a wave of fraudulent emails impersonating the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). These emails target trademark applicants with urgent demands for a “mandatory verification appointment” phone call with a fake examining attorney. They look convincing because scammers pull real application data (serial numbers, owner names, attorney addresses) from the USPTO’s publicly available Trademark Status and Document Retrieval (TSDR) database.
If you receive an email like this, do not respond and do not call the number provided.
How to Spot the Scam
- Wrong email domain: Legitimate USPTO emails come from @uspto.gov. Recent scam emails used domains like @lawoffice119.com and @uspto-trademark-gov.live. Scammers rotate domains constantly, so the address you see may differ, but any non-@uspto.gov sender is a red flag.
- “Mandatory verification appointment”: The USPTO does not schedule mandatory phone verification calls for trademark applications. Examination is conducted through written Office Actions filed and responded to via the Trademark Electronic Application System (TEAS).
- Threats of immediate abandonment: The scam emails warn that missing the call will result in abandonment (i.e., the loss of federal trademark protection). In reality, USPTO deadlines are communicated in writing and allow three to six months for a response.
- “Reserving the mark with all Secretary of State(s)”: This language has no basis in trademark law. Federal registration through the USPTO is entirely separate from state business filings.
- “Monetary commitment” or payment solicitation: The goal of the scam call is likely to extract payment for a fabricated fee. The USPTO collects fees electronically through TEAS, not over the phone.
- Poor grammar and formatting: Run-on sentences, inconsistent formatting, and awkward phrasing are common across these emails.
Quick Reference
|Scam Email
|Real USPTO
|Sent from non-@uspto.gov domain
|Always from @uspto.gov
|Demands a “verification call”
|Issues written Office Actions via TEAS
|Threatens immediate abandonment
|3- to 6-month written response deadlines
|References “Secretary of State(s)”
|Federal registration is separate from state filings
|Solicits payment by phone
|Fees paid electronically through TEAS
What to Do
- Do not respond, do not call, and do not provide any information.
- Forward the email to your trademark attorney to confirm whether any real USPTO action is pending.
- Check your application status directly at uspto.gov.
- Report the scam to the USPTO at TMScams@uspto.gov. More information: uspto.gov/trademarks/protect/scam-prevention.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]