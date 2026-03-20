Abandoned Trademark Blocking Your U.S. Trademark Application? Understanding TTAB Cancellations

You file a trademark application with the USPTO, and the examining attorney refuses it because of an older trademark registration. That can feel like the end of the process, but it usually is not.

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Abandoned Trademark Blocking Your Application? How to Remove Deadwood from the USPTO Register

You file a trademark application with the USPTO, and the examining attorney refuses it because of an older trademark registration. That can feel like the end of the process, but it usually is not.

The federal trademark register in the United States includes registrations that are fully alive and enforceable. It also includes marks that have not been used in years, claim goods or services the owner never actually sold, or appear tied to businesses that are no longer operating.

Those registrations are often called deadwood, and if deadwood is what is blocking your application, you may have a way to clear it.

What a deadwood trademark actually is

Deadwood is a trademark registration that remains on the USPTO register even though the real-world use behind it is gone, overstated, or never supported the full registration in the first place.

Not every stale-looking registration is vulnerable. A dead website does not prove abandonment, and a dissolved entity does not automatically mean the mark is legally dead. The real issue is whether the registrant is still using the trademark, whether the mark has been abandoned, or whether the registration claims goods or services that were never properly supported.

Under U.S. trademark law, three consecutive years of nonuse can create a presumption of abandonment. A presumption is not the same as automatic cancellation. Excusable nonuse may matter. So may evidence that the owner intended to resume use. The smart first move is usually investigation, not filing.

Why this usually surfaces in a Section 2(d) refusal

Most businesses run into deadwood when the USPTO issues a Section 2(d) refusal based on a prior registration. Many applicants assume the cited registration is untouchable. It is not. It may be a live mark owned by an active competitor. It may also be a trademark registration that can be narrowed or removed if the facts support a challenge.

We see businesses lose time here by treating the refusal as a dead end. Often it is really a signal to take a harder look at the registration that is blocking the application.

Start by identifying the real problem

Do not start by asking how to attack the registration. Start by asking what is actually wrong with it. If the real issue is nonuse, the best path may be expungement or reexamination. If the case is broader, more disputed, or tied to abandonment or fraud, a TTAB cancellation proceeding may make more sense. Businesses that skip that analysis often waste time and money chasing the wrong procedure.

Expungement may be the cleanest fix

Expungement is often the cleanest tool when the trademark registration claims goods or services the owner never used in commerce under the mark. It is usually available between the third and tenth year after registration. It can apply to registrations under Sections 1, 44, and 66. The current USPTO filing fee is $400 per class.

Expungement is efficient because it lets you target unsupported goods or services without turning the dispute into a full TTAB fight. That can be a major advantage when a federal trademark registration is bloated but not necessarily dead across the board.

Reexamination is narrower, but sometimes better

Reexamination focuses on a narrower question: did the registrant have the required use when the law required it? It is usually available only within the first five years after registration and only against Section 1 registrations. The current USPTO filing fee is also $400 per class.

In the right case, that makes reexamination a sharper tool than a broader cancellation claim.

TTAB cancellation may be necessary

TTAB cancellation is broader and, in some cases, the best available option. If the dispute involves abandonment, fraud, contested evidence, or issues that do not fit neatly into a nonuse proceeding, a TTAB cancellation proceeding may be the right path. It is also the route to consider when the other side is likely to appear and fight.

TTAB proceedings can be effective, but they are usually the most involved, expensive, and time-consuming route. The current USPTO filing fee is $600 per class, though the USPTO provides a partial refund in some default situations. Cases that go the distance can take years. TTAB cancellation is not the default answer to every deadwood problem, and in many cases it is not the best first move.

Five questions to answer before you file anything

1. Timing can decide your options

Expungement generally opens at year three and closes at year ten. Reexamination is generally limited to the first five years. TTAB cancellation remains available later, but once a trademark registration is more than five years old, the available grounds narrow, and delay can eliminate your best option entirely.

2. The filing basis matters

The filing basis matters more than most trademark applicants realize. This is not just paperwork. Your filing basis, whether Section 1, Section 44, or Section 66, can determine which procedures are available and which are not.

3. Figure out whether this is total nonuse, partial nonuse, or true abandonment

Many registrations are not entirely dead. They are overclaimed. The owner may still use the mark for one narrow product line but not for six other categories listed in the registration. In that situation, a targeted challenge may be enough to remove the obstacle without wiping out the entire registration.

Your goal usually is not to win some abstract war over the register. It is to clear the path for your own brand.

4. Build your evidence before you file

A dead website is not enough. You need evidence that matches the legal theory you plan to assert. That may include marketplace research, archived advertising, sales-channel evidence, specimen problems, distributor information, and other documentary support. The USPTO does not act on hunches. If you are alleging nonuse, you need real evidence before you file.

5. Keep the business objective in view

Not every client needs the same result. Some want the entire registration cancelled. Some need only enough goods or services removed to get past a refusal. Some want leverage for a coexistence discussion. Some need a fast answer because a launch is coming.

The right strategy solves the business problem at a sensible cost. It is not the one that sounds toughest in a demand letter.

What winning actually gets you

Winning a challenge does not automatically hand you a trademark registration. What it does is remove or narrow the obstacle. If unsupported goods or services are deleted, or the registration is cancelled altogether, your own trademark application may then move forward if it otherwise meets the registration requirements.

Clearing the path can let you keep the brand you built instead of paying for a rebrand because of a registration that no longer supports the refusal.

The mistakes that cost businesses the most

The first mistake is waiting too long. Deadwood problems are time-sensitive. Delay can push a registration out of the reexamination window, leave you with fewer grounds for cancellation, or turn a manageable problem into a much more expensive one.

The second mistake is assuming every stale registration is an abandonment case. Sometimes the better theory is nonuse as to particular goods or services. Sometimes the better path is not TTAB.

The third mistake is treating this as a purely legal exercise. It is also a timing issue, a budget issue, and a brand-value issue. The best answer is rarely the most dramatic one. It is the one that clears the register in a way that makes business sense.

FAQ

If an abandoned trademark is blocking my application, do I need to rebrand?

Not always. Before you rebrand, determine whether the blocking registration is actually still alive. If it is deadwood, clearing it may be cheaper and smarter than starting over.

What is the cheapest way to challenge a dead trademark registration?

On current USPTO fees, expungement and reexamination cost $400 per class, while TTAB cancellation costs $600 per class. Cost matters, but it should not be the only factor. The cheapest procedure is not helpful if it is the wrong one.

How long does it take to clear deadwood from the USPTO register?

It depends on the procedure and on whether the other side fights. Expungement and reexamination are often faster and less expensive than a contested TTAB proceeding or federal court litigation. TTAB cancellation can take much longer, especially if the case becomes contested.

Can a United States trademark registration be partly cancelled instead of completely removed?

Yes. In many cases, that is exactly the point. Removing unsupported goods or services may be enough to eliminate the obstacle to your trademark application.

Abandoned Trademark Blocking Your U.S. Trademark Application? Understanding TTAB Cancellations

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.