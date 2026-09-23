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23 September 2026

Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 95: Choosing Patent vs. Trade Secret Protection In The Age Of AI

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Greenberg Traurig, LLP

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Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

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Episode 95 of the Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast explores the strategic decision-making process between patent and trade secret protection in the context of artificial intelligence. Jordan Grotzinger and Tom Pease examine how AI technology is reshaping traditional intellectual property protection strategies and the factors companies must weigh when choosing between these two forms of IP protection.
United States Intellectual Property
Jordan D. Grotzinger and Thomas Pease

You are invited to listen to Episode 95 of Greenberg Traurig’s Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, “Choosing Patent vs. Trade Secret Protection in the Age of AI.”

In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger and New York Shareholder Tom Pease discuss the pros and cons of patent versus trade secret protection, and how AI affects the analysis. For the first time, the podcast was recorded in front of a live audience, at the Kisaco Research IP Litigation North America 2026 Summit.

View all Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast Episodes

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Photo of Jordan D. Grotzinger
Jordan D. Grotzinger
Photo of Thomas Pease
Thomas Pease
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