Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 95: Choosing Patent vs. Trade Secret Protection In The Age Of AI

You are invited to listen to Episode 95 of Greenberg Traurig’s Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, “Choosing Patent vs. Trade Secret Protection in the Age of AI.”

In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger and New York Shareholder Tom Pease discuss the pros and cons of patent versus trade secret protection, and how AI affects the analysis. For the first time, the podcast was recorded in front of a live audience, at the Kisaco Research IP Litigation North America 2026 Summit.

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