When Trade Secrets Meet Public Record: The Importance Of Protective Orders, Court Procedures

Sometimes, the biggest threat to your trade secrets case isn't the other side. It's a procedural misstep at a crucial moment. That's basically what happened recently in a Collin County...

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Sometimes, the biggest threat to your trade secrets case isn't the other side. It's a procedural misstep at a crucial moment. That's basically what happened recently in a Collin County, Texas, courtroom, and it's a cautionary tale every litigator should read.

So, What Happened?

WorldVue Connect Global, a Houston-based hospitality tech company, was locked in a legal battle with competitor Enseo LLC out of Plano, Texas, along with two of Enseo's executives, David Goldstone and David Dingee. WorldVue alleged the classic trade secrets playbook: misappropriation of confidential customer lists, contract data and a coordinated campaign to poach its customers, clients, suppliers and employees.

WorldVue managed to secure a temporary restraining order, which stayed in place for about a month. Things seemed to be going the company's way, at least on the surface.

Then came the February 17, 2026, hearing, where a critical procedural oversight changed the trajectory of the case. WorldVue's attorneys introduced a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet that the company claimed contained trade secrets. However, WorldVue did not take steps necessary to maintain the confidentiality of the document in court, such as requesting to seal the courtroom, meaning the document was effectively entered into the public record. Upon recognizing the issue, WorldVue's counsel withdrew the document, but the situation had already become complicated.

The withdrawal left WorldVue in a difficult position: a trade secrets case without its evidence of its trade secrets in the record. Judge John McClellan Marshall of Texas' 429th Judicial District Court dissolved the restraining order and entered judgment against WorldVue. The company appealed the same day to the Court of Appeals for the Fifth District of Texas, but it now faces an uphill battle.

Here's the core issue: If you're claiming something is a trade secret, the burden is on you to keep it secret (or prove that it at least was before a defendant's misappropriation). Courts have procedures for handling sensitive evidence such as motions to seal, in camera review and protective orders. Though it can be difficult to secure the sealing of documents or proceedings in certain jurisdictions, particularly when moving quickly to obtain emergency relief, these procedural matters can have a significant impact.

In addition to dismissal here, WorldVue now potentially faces potential exposure of its trade secret's legal status for what was revealed in open court. Under both the Texas Uniform Trade Secrets Act and federal Defend Trade Secrets Act, one of the threshold requirements for protection is that the information's owner took reasonable measures to keep it secret. Putting those secrets into the public record of a court proceeding is unlikely to be viewed as a reasonable effort to maintain secrecy.

Protective Orders: The Thing You Can't Afford to Skip

A protective order (sometimes called a confidentiality order) is a court order that restricts how sensitive information disclosed during litigation can be used, shared and filed. They're bread-and-butter tools in trade secrets cases, and they typically:

designate categories of confidential information

limit who can view sensitive materials (e.g., "attorneys' eyes only")

require confidential filings to be submitted under seal, in camera or pursuant to a court's sealing provisions

establish procedures for challenging or upgrading designations

Had WorldVue's trade secret document been filed under seal or in camera or there was a motion to seal the courtroom during the hearing, this dismissal likely could have been avoided. The document could have been presented to the court under seal or in camera (if the court would have permitted), it would have remained in evidence, and its trade-secret status would have remained intact.

The Bigger Picture: Courts Are Increasingly Hostile to Nonpublic Filings

Here's the twist that makes this even trickier for practitioners: Even when you do try to seal things, courts are pushing back harder than ever.

There's been a growing judicial movement – across both state and federal courts – emphasizing the public's right of access to court proceedings and filings. Judges are increasingly skeptical of sealing requests and may require that parties demonstrate, with specificity, why particular documents should be kept from public view.

A few recent examples of this trend:

MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate Ges.m.b.H v. Advanced Bionics, LLC, C.A. No. 18-1530-JDW (D. Del. Feb. 26, 2024). Judge Joshua Wolson, visiting from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, denied an unopposed motion to seal, stating: "Motions to seal judicial records are a big deal. They seek to shield from public view information that judges consider when rendering their decisions. … Given how important sealing motions are, courts require specificity before granting them, not just vague generalities. … To overcome the strong presumption of access that attaches to judicial records, a movant must show that an interest in secrecy outweighs the presumption by demonstrating that the material is the kind of information that courts will protect and that disclosure will work a clearly defined and serious injury to the party seeking closure."

Judge Joshua Wolson, visiting from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, denied an unopposed motion to seal, stating: "Motions to seal judicial records are a big deal. They seek to shield from public view information that judges consider when rendering their decisions. … Given how important sealing motions are, courts require specificity before granting them, not just vague generalities. … To overcome the strong presumption of access that attaches to judicial records, a movant must show that an interest in secrecy outweighs the presumption by demonstrating that the material is the kind of information that courts will protect that disclosure will work a clearly defined and serious injury to the party seeking closure." Novo Nordisk Inc. v. Apotex, Inc., 24-cv-9729 (D.N.J. Jan. 15, 2026). The court denied the parties' joint request for permission to file a single, omnibus motion to seal their completed Markman briefing, the court's forthcoming claim construction decision and any related hearing transcript, even as a matter of efficiency. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey stated in her denial that it was "in essence, a request for prospective temporary sealing of the claim construction hearing and the District Judge's Markman decision." That approach, the court explained, runs headlong into the presumption of public access to court records and proceedings that cannot be set aside simply to streamline motion practice.

The court denied the parties' joint request for permission to file a single, omnibus motion to seal their completed Markman briefing, the court's forthcoming claim construction decision and any related hearing transcript, even as a matter of efficiency. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey stated in her denial that it was "in essence, a request for prospective temporary sealing of the claim construction hearing and the District Judge's Markman decision." That approach, the court explained, runs headlong into the presumption of public access to court records and proceedings that cannot be set aside simply to streamline motion practice. FTC v. Cleo AI, Inc., 25-cv-2594 (S.D.N.Y. May 2, 2025). The court denied a motion to permanently seal a complaint and declaration, citing the public's right to access judicial documents and noting that the parties' agreement to keep documents confidential is not sufficient justification.

The court denied a motion to permanently seal a complaint and declaration, citing the public's right to access judicial documents and noting that the parties' agreement to keep documents confidential is not sufficient justification. In re Drysdale, 25-50200 (W.D.N.C. July 25, 2025). The court denied a motion to seal an entire Chapter 13 bankruptcy case, emphasizing that "shadow dockets" are not permitted and that transparency is required.

The takeaway? You can't just assume a court will rubber-stamp a request to seal. You should do your homework, follow the procedures and be prepared to articulate exactly why specific information deserves protection. And you should have those protections in place before you start using sensitive documents in open court. Some jurisdictions require a certain period of time and notice to the public (and press) prior to sealing, so these efforts should start early. Though this could impact timing to secure emergency relief, it is a discussion and risk that should be considered with the client.

The Lesson

This case boils down to something deceptively simple: If you say it's a secret, treat it like one.

Trade secrets litigation requires meticulous attention to procedure. Protective orders aren't optional niceties but are the foundation of your case. Court rules for sealed filings exist for a reason. And in an era when courts are increasingly suspicious of attempts to keep litigation out of the public eye, the burden on practitioners to get this right has never been higher.

So, file the motion. Get the protective order. Follow the procedures. Because once the genie is out of the bottle in open court, no appellate court in the world can put it back.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.