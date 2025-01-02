ARTICLE
2 January 2025

Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 72: Starting The AI Conversation

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
You are invited to listen to Episode 72 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "Starting the AI Conversation."
United States Intellectual Property
Jordan D. Grotzinger and Emily Livermore

In this episode, Emily Livermore joins Jordan Grotzinger to begin the conversation on how AI affects trade secrets and trade secret law. They address trade secret ownership, reverse-engineering, and how to protect trade secrets in the age of this revolutionary and rapidly-developing technology.

Authors
Photo of Jordan D. Grotzinger
Jordan D. Grotzinger
Photo of Emily Livermore
Emily Livermore
