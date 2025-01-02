Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 72: Starting The AI Conversation

You are invited to listen to Episode 72 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "Starting the AI Conversation."

In this episode, Emily Livermore joins Jordan Grotzinger to begin the conversation on how AI affects trade secrets and trade secret law. They address trade secret ownership, reverse-engineering, and how to protect trade secrets in the age of this revolutionary and rapidly-developing technology.

