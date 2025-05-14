U.S. Treasury Department Announces Intent To Launch Fast Track Program To Streamline CFIUS Reviews For Certain Foreign Investors

On May 8, 2025, the U.S. Treasury Department announced its intent to launch a Fast Track Pilot Program designed to streamline the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS") review process for certain foreign investors. The initiative includes the development of a "Known Investor" portal, allowing eligible investors from allied and partner countries to submit information to CFIUS prior to formal filings. This pre-filing mechanism aims to expedite the review process for investments in the United States deemed to pose minimal national security risks, including those made by repeat filers before CFIUS.

The Fast Track Pilot Program aligns with the broader objectives of the Trump Administration's America First Investment Policy, which was issued on February 21, 2025, and, among other things, seeks to enhance efficiencies in the CFIUS process while maintaining robust national security standards. By facilitating increased investment from trusted foreign sources, the program underscores the stated U.S. commitment to fostering an open investment environment that benefits the domestic economy without compromising national security interests.

The Treasury Department announcement does not include an anticipated timeline for the rollout of the Fast Track Pilot Program.

