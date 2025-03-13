FCC Announces Tentative Agenda For Open Meeting March 27

On March 6, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a tentative agenda for its next Open Meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 27 at 10:30 a.m. ET. The FCC released public drafts of three of the four items expected to be considered at the Open Meeting:

Exploring Alternatives to GPS (WT Docket No. 25-110). A Notice of Inquiry (NOI) to explore technological solutions for promoting the development of Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) data systems as an alternative to traditional Global Positioning System (GPS) operations. Ensuring NG911 Resiliency, Reliability, Interoperability, and Accessibility (PS Docket Nos. 21-479, 13-75). A Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) that proposes new rules to ensure the "resiliency, reliability, interoperability, and accessibility" of Next Generation 911 (NG911) networks. Strengthening 911 Location Accuracy Rules (PS Docket No. 07-114). An FNPRM regarding the technical standards for providing wireless customers' vertical location information to 911 call centers and first responders.

The fourth item involves a restricted adjudicatory matter from the Media Bureau, which will not be released until after the FCC has taken a vote at the Open Meeting. For more information on the proposals contained in the public drafts that were released on March 6, please check out our client alert here, which covers this month's agenda items in greater detail.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.