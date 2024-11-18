Case Study: Telecommunications Industry Expert Needed For International Regulatory Dispute

A telecommunications provider sued a competitor for allegedly bypassing its international call fees through VoIP technology. The defendant countered with claims of regulatory and antitrust violations, leading them to engage with WIT for a telecommunications expert to address the complex economic and competitive issues at stake.

The Complaint: Telecommunications Provider Alleged Fraud Due to International Rate Bypass

A mobile telecommunications provider filed a lawsuit against a competitor, alleging fraudulent misrepresentation and tortious interference with its revenue model.

The conflict arose when the defendant allegedly leveraged Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to bypass the standard international call fees imposed by the plaintiff. This alleged bypass undermined the plaintiff's revenue structure, prompting them to cut off the defendant's access to essential retail telecom services, ultimately forcing them out of the market.

In response, the defendant counterclaimed, asserting that the plaintiff's actions violated the Communications Act of 1934 and federal antitrust laws.

The Ask: International Telecommunications Expert Needed with Focus on Economics, Antitrust, and Regulatory Framework

The defendant approached WIT to provide an expert with deep knowledge of international telecommunications, with a focus on economics, regulatory frameworks, and technological evolution over the past two decades. The expert should have a thorough understanding of VolP technology and its disruptive impact on traditional Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) international settlement rates, especially in markets dominated by telecom monopolies.

Additionally, a strong background in antitrust and competition within telecommunications is essential. The expert must be able to articulate the economic impact of limited telecom access, the technological nuances of international call routing, and the competitive challenges introduced by VoIP. The preferred expert will hold a PhD, have prior experience as an expert witness, and be ready to provide testimony, participate in depositions, and consult throughout the case.

How WIT Was Able to Meet the Expert Need

In anticipation of an influx of disputes regarding telecommunications, WIT actively recruited a diverse group of world-class academics, industry executives, and former government regulators to support our clients in wireless litigation. For this case, WIT recommended a seasoned telecommunications economist with over four decades of experience in regulatory policy and industry transformation. His expertise spans international telecom economics, regulatory impacts, competitive dynamics, and the technological shifts driving the sector, including VoIP and its challenges to monopoly markets.

This expert has advised telecom giants and smaller entrants alike, served in key advisory roles and testified over 300 times before state commissions, the FCC, and international regulatory bodies. He has lectured worldwide on telecom issues and previously held dual roles as a Senior Fellow at a prominent public utilities institute, where he contributed to research and policy development, and as a member of the Advisory Council for a leading center on public utility studies, providing strategic guidance on industry priorities.

How WIT's Experts Can Assist in Wireless Communications Disputes

WIT represents experts in wireless communications with decades of experience and comprehensive knowledge of the industry's hardware, software, and standards. Our experts understand the complexities of wireless technology and offer critical insights to counsel in cases involving antenna and sensor design, cellular networks, competitive intelligence, and emerging standards like 5G and 6G.

