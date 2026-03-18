Provisional Measure No. 1,340/2026: Economic Subsidy For Diesel Oil And Increase Of Export Tax Rate On Crude Petroleum Oils Or Oils Obtained From Bituminous Minerals (NCM 2709) And Diesel Oil (NCM 2710.19.21)

On 12 March, 2026, Provisional Measure No. 1,340/2026 ("PM No. 1,340/2026") was published in an Extra Edition of the Official Gazette. The Provisional Measure...

Mayer Brown is an international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

On 12 March, 2026, Provisional Measure No. 1,340/2026 ("PM No. 1,340/2026") was published in an Extra Edition of the Official Gazette. The Provisional Measure:

(i) Authorizes the granting of an economic subsidy for the commercialization of road-use diesel oil within the national territory, in the form of equalization of part of the costs borne by diesel oil producers and importers, in the amount of R$0.32 (32 centavos of real) per liter, effective as of March 12, 2026 and limited until December 31, 2026;

(ii) Sets a 12% tax rate for the export tax on crude petroleum oils or oils obtained from bituminous minerals, classified under Code 2709 of the Mercosur Common Nomenclature (NCM), levied on the total value of exports; and

(iii) Sets a 50% tax rate for the export tax on diesel oil, classified under Code 2710.19.21 of the NCM, for as long as the economic subsidy provided for in the referred Provisional Measure remains in effect.

PM No. 1,340/2026 entered into force on the date of its publication (12 March 2026).

For more information regarding this Legal Update, please contact our Tax team at: TaxpartnersTC@mayerbrown.com.

*This content was produced with the participation of law clerks Luiza Nordi and Larrana Ferraz.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.