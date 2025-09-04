A&M Tax Talks: Tax Policy Updates (Podcast)

Our Global Tax Policy and Controversy (TPC) Group at A&M Tax is excited to introduce a new podcast series, "A&M Tax Talks: Tax Policy Updates" which delivers the latest insights and our views on the evolving tax policy landscape. This series explores timely and relevant topics, highlighting their impact on organizations and key considerations for effective planning and strategic decision-making.

Episode 1

Bruno Aniceto da Silva: G7 Side-by-Side (SbS) Arrangement

In this episode, Bruno Aniceto da Silva, Senior Advisor – Global Tax Policy & Controversy, brings to you insights about the recently announced G7's side-by-side (SbS) arrangement and discusses its implications for multinational enterprises.

Here is a brief outline of this episode of the podcast:

The context of the recent G7 and G20 statements

How the Net Covered Tax Income (NCTI) interacts with Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) rules

How SbS may work and may be implemented

Our A&M Tax Takeaways

Originally Published 2 September 2025

