Business Tax Highlights From The 2025 Tax Act

On July 4, 2025, President Trump signed into law the FY 2025 budget bill (the "Act"), which includes substantial business tax proposals. At a high level, the Act permanently extends many of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act's (TCJA's) expiring tax provisions, introduces new tax provisions, including ones that President Trump campaigned on, and eliminates or phases out various clean energy credits established by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Notably for businesses, the Act does not incorporate the following aspects of the Trump Administration's tax agenda: closing the carried interest loophole, lowering the corporate income tax rates, and eliminating the 15% Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax.

Business owners should consider the implications of the Act's various business tax proposals, which are summarized below.

Modifying the Section 163(j) limitation. The Act increases the Section 163(j) business interest expense limitation by (i) modifying "adjusted taxable income" from 30% EBIT to 30% EBITDA and (ii) expanding floor plan financing to include certain recreational trailers and campers. However, the Act also decreases the Section 163(j) limitation by excluding various international tax items, such as Subpart F income, Net CFC Tested Income (previously referred to as GILTI), the gross-up for deemed paid foreign tax credits under Section 78 and related deductions from the adjusted taxable income calculation.

Additionally, under a new ordering rule, the Section 163(j) limitation applies to capitalized interest before interest expense in any given year. Historically, taxpayers could capitalize interest into the basis of assets and depreciate it over the life of the assets without limitation under Section 163(j). Subjecting capitalized interest to the Section 163(j) limitation curtails taxpayers' ability to use the interest capitalization rules to circumvent Section 163(j) limitations.

Accordingly, businesses, especially those with foreign corporate subsidiaries, should carefully consider the impact of the revised Section 163(j) limitation on their ability to deduct interest.

Preserving the PTET deduction. The Act permanently retains the TCJA's cap on the total state and local taxes (SALT) that an individual taxpayer may deduct. However, it increases the cap from $10,000 to up to $40,000 for individuals with taxable income of $500,000 or less. That said, the Act does not restrict the pass-through entity tax (PTET) workaround to the SALT cap, which earlier drafts had proposed. Specifically, in response to the TCJA's SALT cap, various states enacted legislation allowing pass-through entities to elect to pay state income taxes on behalf of their owners at the entity level. The IRS subsequently issued Notice 2020-75, which allows PTET paid by entities to be netted against the owner's federal taxable income, effectively circumventing the SALT cap. In the Notice, the IRS noted that it planned to issue further guidance in the form of proposed regulations; however, it has yet to do so. Thus, the IRS may revisit or revoke its earlier PTET guidance in light of the Act's more favorable SALT cap, and pass-through business owners should closely review any subsequent guidance.

Excluding tips and overtime compensation. The Act creates a temporary deduction for employees earning certain qualified tip and overtime compensation from 2025 through 2028. Notwithstanding the above, employers must (i) separately track qualified tip and overtime compensation, and (ii) withhold FICA taxes thereon. Employers should consider necessary updates to their payroll systems to address tip and overtime compensation.

