A "One, Big Beautiful" Tax Bill Is Released — Its Implications For The OZ Program – A Longer Yellow Brick Road!

Earlier this week, on 5-12-25, the House Ways and Means Committee released its draft One, Big Beautiful Tax Bill. The draft Bill hits on many topics, including Opportunity Zones, and will likely be actively debated in the House and be subject to further modification in the US Senate. https://waysandmeans.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/The-One-Big-Beautiful-Bill-Section-by-Section.pdf

Focusing on the Opportunity Zone sections of the Bill, there is a lot to digest (especially given how the Bill was presented without a redline to the original OZ Act but rather as line by line modification, making it a bit more difficult than need be to decipher).

Initially, of note, is the draft does NOT extend the original OZ Act, rather, it creates a framework to create new zones that would be in effect from 1-1-27 through 12-31-33. The zones that originally were created under the original OZ Act will continue to remain in place per the original OZ Act but additional OZ capital gain eligible investment (i.e., gain eligible investments) in these original zones would cease and not be permitted after on 12-31-26. Moreover, per the Bill and the original OZ Act, original investments in the OZ Act prior to 12-31-26 would NOT be extended and would become inclusion events as of 1-1-27 (meaning tax would be due on investors' original OZ investments).

Some key OZ takeaways in the new draft Bill:

New Zones – There will be a new set of Opportunity Zones that would be selected by the governors of each state, the USVI, Guam and Puerto Rico, all of which will take effect on January 1, 2027 .

– There will be a new set of Opportunity Zones that would be selected by the governors of each state, the USVI, Guam and Puerto Rico, all of which will take effect on . Rural Zones – Additional incentives for rural Opportunity Zones have been created, including a basis step-up of 30% (i.e., a reduction in the amount subject to tax), and a reduction in the substantial improvement requirement to 50% (from 100%).

– Additional incentives for rural Opportunity Zones have been created, including a basis step-up of 30% (i.e., a reduction in the amount subject to tax), and a reduction in the substantial improvement requirement to 50% (from 100%). Deferral Benefit – the deferral benefit would be available to investments made in these new zones from and after 1-1-27 through 12-31-33 (i.e., these investments would not have to pay tax on their investment until 1-1-34).

– the deferral benefit would be available to investments made in these new zones from and after 1-1-27 through 12-31-33 (i.e., these investments would not have to pay tax on their investment until 1-1-34). 10% Reduction Benefit – the reduction benefit that had become no longer applicable under the original OZ Act would become relevant again for applicable investments in newly designated OZ projects made from 1-1-27 through 12-31-28.

– the reduction benefit that had become no longer applicable under the original OZ Act would become relevant again for applicable investments in newly designated OZ projects made from 1-1-27 through 12-31-28. Ordinary Income Eligibility – as many readers will be aware, only capital gains eligible dollars were eligible for benefits under the original OZ Act. Under the Bill, the type of investment has been broadened to permit ordinary income to be eligible for investment, but the amount of investment has been capped at $10,000 per taxable year. Many will likely bristle at this cap as most deals to date have required over $100,000 of investment in an OZ deal which would make this provision not relevant. My sense is that the per year amount will be actively debated, and we will likely see some pressure to increase this amount. Allowing ordinary income to be eligible to participate was based on the idea of allowing local smaller investors who may not have capital gains a means to participate in the program.

– as many readers will be aware, only capital gains eligible dollars were eligible for benefits under the original OZ Act. Under the Bill, the type of investment has been broadened to permit ordinary income to be eligible for investment, but the amount of investment has been capped at $10,000 per taxable year. Many will likely bristle at this cap as most deals to date have required over $100,000 of investment in an OZ deal which would make this provision not relevant. My sense is that the per year amount will be actively debated, and we will likely see some pressure to increase this amount. Allowing ordinary income to be eligible to participate was based on the idea of allowing local smaller investors who may not have capital gains a means to participate in the program. Reporting – much of the bi-partisan reporting contained in various bills sitting in the House and Senate since 2022 have been included in the Bill, including required QOF annual reporting on various key performance indicators as well as Treasury reporting on the efficacy and progress of the OZ Program.



Follow the Yellow Brick Road – this new program is separate from but builds upon the original OZ Act. Projects being developed under the original OZ Act will be subject to the original rules with deferral ending on 12-31-2026 (as drafted now). New zones would be created under the Bill and would be operational as of 1-1-2027 through 12-31-2033 and have this period for deferring capital gains if such gains are invested after 1-1-2027. Some will view this draft Bill as NOT being enough or not allowing existing zones to continue to defer for a longer period to take into account the loss of time during COVID (i.e., the half empty crowd). Others will view the draft Bill as a starting place for negotiations of a different more wholly rounded out Bill that provides certainty and clarity to the OZ Act and program that was due to expire for all new investment on 12-31-2026. I my view it is a good first step and will help provide clarity to the marketplace regarding OZs and likely lead to additional significant OZ investments on top of the $90 Billion of equity already invested in OZ since 2018. Not the full package some had hoped for but a good step in the right direction.

Duane Morris has an active Tax Credits and Opportunity Zone Team to help organizations and individuals plan, respond to, and invest in Opportunity Zones and low-income and rural areas throughout the USA, including the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico using tax credit equity and standard equity. We have closed over 403 OZ deals since their inception and are actively working on over 15 OZ projects for owner/developers, investors and business owners at the moment. We would be happy to discussion your proposed project or investment with you.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.