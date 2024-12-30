Now Is Not The Time To Watch The Sunset

Planning Considerations for Potential Changes to the Estate and Gift Tax Exemptions
Brief History of Estate Tax
- Stamp Act of 1797
- Revenue Act of 1862
- War Revenue Act of 1898
- Revenue Act of 1916
- Tax Reform Act of 1976
- Economic Recovery Act of 1981
- Omnibus Reconciliation Act of 1993
- Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997
- Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2001 (EGTRRA)
- 2010 Tax Relief Act
- American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012
- Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA)
Federal Estate and Gift Tax
- 2012:
- The American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012 was passed on January 1, 2013, avoiding sunsetting exemption
- Federal Gift and Estate Tax Exemption:
- $5.12 million
- Implemented spousal portability
- 2018:
- Tax Cuts and Jobs Act became law on December 22, 2017
- Doubled Federal Gift and Estate Tax Exemption:
- $11.18 million
- Continued spousal portability
Federal Estate and Gift Tax
- 2024:
- Annual Exclusion: $18,000u>
- Federal Gift and Estate Tax Exemption:
- $13.61 million
- Spousal portability
- 2025:
- Annual Exclusion: $19,000
- Federal Gift and Estate Tax Exemption:
- >$13.99 million
- Spousal portability
- 2026:
-
- The 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act expires on December 31, 2025
- Federal Gift & Estate Tax exemptions will drop back down to $5 million, indexed for inflation, so approximately $7 million
- (unless Congress takes action before then)
Window of Opportunity for Substantial Gifting Between Now and 2026
- More time to make "use it or lose it" gifting decisions
- Making large gifts now won't harm estates after 2025 84 Fed. Reg. 64,995, (Nov. 26, 2019)
- Risks to further delaying gifts:
- Asset appreciation between now and the date of the gift (future gift of appreciated asset uses more exemption than a gift now)
- Congress could act sooner to reduce exemptions or prohibit common gifting strategies (Grantor Trusts, discount rules)
