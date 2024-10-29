NextGen Talks: My One Big Word Is Commit (Podcast)

In Episode 1, we had the pleasure of interviewing Mark Foster, one of the UK's most successful swimmers across the Olympics, World and European competitions.

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.

self Welcome to Season 4 of our NextGen Talks podcast series! In Episode 1, we had the pleasure of interviewing Mark Foster, one of the UK's most successful swimmers across the Olympics, World and European competitions. Mark recently shared his career journey and insights at a NextGen London event and we wanted to delve deeper into the discussion ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Our conversation with Mark explored the cultivation of a success-oriented mindset and strategies for achieving peak performance. This episode is packed with thought-provoking discussions on effective mentorship, the importance of goal setting, mental health and maintaining positivity in the face with challenges. We hope you find this episode as inspiring and informative as we did. Enjoy listening!

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.