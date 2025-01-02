Honeywell Aerospace Divestiture Signals Aerospace Growth Cycle

The Honeywell Board of Directors indicated that, under the direction of CEO Vimal Kapur, it is undertaking a comprehensive review of its holdings to determine ways to "unlock shareholder value," including spinning off its profitable aerospace business unit.

Honeywell Aerospace Technologies manufactures a variety of end items, including avionics, flight control devices, and propulsion systems, and it has robust exposure to aftermarket opportunities, which typically provides a strong margin upside compared to the role of an original equipment manufacturer.

I think this speaks positively to the long-term secular growth trends of the aerospace industry and Honeywell Aerospace can expect more growth than most other business units within Honeywell, thus the likely spin-off, which mirrors General Electric's creation of multiple stand-alone businesses from its former conglomerate structure.

Commercial aerospace and aviation has experienced a very tough run over the last six years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, skyrocketing inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain issues, etc.

The fact that we are seeing companies like Honeywell position their most valuable assets for the best equity appreciation possible indicates that the executive leadership and the board believe that is where profitable growth will come from for the foreseeable future.

I love the aerospace industry, and although it is dealing with one of the most turbulent and uncertain times in the history of the sector, aerospace opportunities are still viewed as an incredible way to generate shareholder value.

