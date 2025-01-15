Key Legal Issues Impacting Private Equity Transactions

As the devilish lawyer John Milton in the 1997 film "The Devil's Advocate," Al Pacino famously explained to his protégé why he chose to incarnate as an attorney: "Because the law, my boy, puts us into everything." Anyone who has played a role as a buyer, seller, lender or advisor on a private equity acquisition undoubtedly will agree that legal considerations impact nearly every aspect of a deal.

Experienced professionals are familiar with many important legal concepts involved in a deal, so this article homes in on a few critical legal concepts that could disrupt, delay or derail a transaction if not given proper attention from the start.

Securities regulation

As a general matter, the Securities Act of 1933 requires the registration of every issuance, offer or sale of securities with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), unless an exemption from registration applies. Since registration is not practical in most private equity transactions, identifying an available exemption is important. Private placements of securities may be eligible for various exemptions from this general requirement, including those placements that are limited to "accredited investors" and otherwise meet the requirements of Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and the related "safe-harbor" in Rule 506 of Regulation D under the Securities Act. Identifying and confirming the availability of an exemption to the registration requirements is a highly fact-specific exercise that should be undertaken at the outset of a transaction. In addition to federal securities regulation, firms also should be aware that compliance with various state securities laws (or so-called "blue sky" laws), regulations and filing requirements may be necessary. The various burdens imposed by federal and state securities laws should be considered at the earliest stages of a transaction with the assistance of experienced securities counsel.

Antitrust scrutiny

Antitrust scrutiny will occur in transactions that might result in a significant reduction in market competition. Regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or the European Commission, assess whether a deal could create a monopoly or harm consumer welfare. In some cases, deals may be delayed or require divestitures to meet regulatory approval. In the acquisition context, one of the more commonly encountered regulatory hurdles concerns the requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, commonly referred to as "HSR," which requires parties in certain deals to file pre-transaction notifications with the FTC and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for antitrust review. The HSR filing requirement is triggered when the transaction meets specific size thresholds, which are adjusted annually for inflation. The filing includes details on the companies involved, such as financials and market share data, allowing the FTC and DOJ to assess whether the deal could substantially reduce competition in any relevant market. Firms should consider whether HSR is likely to impact a transaction as early as possible in the process and stay aware of any changes to the enforcement environment driven by the incoming presidential administration.

National security considerations

National security concerns are increasingly important in private equity transactions, particularly when foreign investors are involved. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and similar agencies in other countries are regulatory bodies tasked with scrutinizing transactions that may impact critical industries, such as defense, telecommunications, energy and technology. CFIUS focuses on preventing foreign entities from gaining access to sensitive information, infrastructure or technologies that could threaten national security interests. Private equity firms must consider that cross-border deals may be subject to extensive review, including security clearances and the possible imposition of conditions on ownership or control. Transactions may also be delayed or blocked if deemed to pose significant risks. Even if no foreign control is involved, minority stakes in companies tied to national security could still attract regulatory scrutiny.

Antitrust scrutiny will occur in transactions that might result in a significant reduction in market competition."

The International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) is a U.S. federal regulation administered by the U.S. Department of State designed to protect U.S. national security interests by restricting the transfer of sensitive military and dual-use technologies to foreign entities or governments. Companies involved in defense contracting or manufacturing products with military applications must comply with ITAR requirements. ITAR can have significant implications, particularly when a target company is involved in defense contracting or deals with sensitive technologies. During due diligence, private equity firms must assess whether the target company is subject to ITAR and whether any of its assets, products or services fall under its jurisdiction. If so, the acquirer may need to obtain specific approvals from the U.S. government before completing the transaction, especially if the acquirer is a foreign entity. ITAR compliance can affect deal timelines, costs and structure. Failure to comply with ITAR could result in severe penalties, including fines and loss of export privileges, making ITAR a crucial consideration in any transaction involving defense-related assets.

Private equity transactions that may involve substantial complexities like HSR, CFIUS or ITAR require significant legal expertise to ensure early issue identification and efficient deal management.

Originally published by Crain's Cleveland Business ACG Guide, 13 January 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.